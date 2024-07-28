While Olympics raise excitement, many sports are hurting athletes

The Olympic Games in Paris are among the most fascinating athletic competition on the planet but the games and athletes present some of the most challenging conditions that often end in injury, according to a new study published by the online gambling site casinority.com.

The online wagering site completed a study analyzing which Olympic sports present the most likelihood of athletes getting injured and it shows the 2024 games present some serious hazards for competitors. The analysis compared injury reports for Olympic Games going back to 2008 and found that BMX Cycling is the sport with the highest percentage of athletes getting injured.

BMX had an injury rate of 34.8% of athletes in that field reporting some sort of injury in the past 16 years of Olympic competition. Taekwando was ranked second with 29.92% of those athletes getting hurt during Olympic heats and Football (American Soccer) was the sport with the third most likelihood of athlete injuries with 27.19% of those competitors getting hurt.

Alex Gambler, spokesperson for casinority.com, said many watching the Olympic Games on television may feel compelled to try some of the sports witnessed during competition. But he advised fans should consider carefully before trying to jump into Olympian-style sports.

“Trying new sports can be exhilarating, but it’s essential to approach it with caution. The high injury rates among professionals highlight the significant risks involved, especially for beginners,” Gambler said. “While physical activity is crucial for overall well-being, choosing sports that suit your fitness level and skillset is equally important. Starting with less demanding activities and gradually increasing intensity is a safer approach. Remember, the goal is to enjoy exercise, not to replicate Olympic feats. By listening to your body and seeking professional guidance, you can reap the benefits of an active lifestyle without putting yourself at undue risk.”

While many of the Olympic sports can be high-stress and pose serious chance of injury, there are some sports in Paris that are less likely to involve injuries among athletes.

The casinority.com study showed the lowest injury rate among Olympic competitors was in canoe slalom which saw only 1.2% of its athletes reporting being hurt. Kayaking wasn’t far being with a 2.23% injury rate and Shooting came in as the third most safe sport as only 2.24% of those athletes reporting some sort of injury during Olympic competition.