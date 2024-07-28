July 28, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Paris 2024: U.S. Men’s Basketball clobbers Serbia
Kevin Durant brings Team USA closer to gold. Image via AP.

Associated PressJuly 28, 20242min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

While Olympics raise excitement, many sports are hurting athletes

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Amid candidate upheaval, voters reassess presidential race

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida issues ‘stop-sale’ order on Diamond-Schruumz products

durant ap
Americans take on South Sudan on Tuesday

Kevin Durant scored 23 points and LeBron James had 21 points, nine rebounds and seven assists to help the U.S. men’s basketball team rout Serbia 110-84 in its first game at the Paris Olympics.

Durant made his first eight shots from the floor, coming off the bench after a calf injury sidelined him for all of the exhibition games leading up to the tournament.

The Americans are looking to win a fifth consecutive gold medal. They next play Tuesday against upstart South Sudan, which won for the first time at the Olympics earlier Sunday.

___

Republished with permission of the Associated Press.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousWhile Olympics raise excitement, many sports are hurting athletes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories