Paris 2024: U.S. Men’s Basketball clobbers Serbia

Kevin Durant scored 23 points and LeBron James had 21 points, nine rebounds and seven assists to help the U.S. men’s basketball team rout Serbia 110-84 in its first game at the Paris Olympics.

Durant made his first eight shots from the floor, coming off the bench after a calf injury sidelined him for all of the exhibition games leading up to the tournament.

The Americans are looking to win a fifth consecutive gold medal. They next play Tuesday against upstart South Sudan, which won for the first time at the Olympics earlier Sunday.

___

Republished with permission of the Associated Press.