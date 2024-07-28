July 28, 2024
Ron DeSantis taps Michael Watkins for Faith-Based Council

Drew Dixon July 28, 2024


Watkins was one of 11 names plucked to serve on the council.

 A key player in the Northwest Florida Health Network has been named to the Florida Faith-Based and Community-Based Advisory Council.

Gov. Ron DeSantis named Michael Watkins to that Board. Watkins is the CEO of the Northwest Florida Health Network, which serves as a management agency for child welfare, mental health, and substance abuse issues in the Florida Panhandle.

Beyond his work with the network, Watkins is the chair of the Florida Coalition for Children and a former member of DeSantis’s Health and Wellness Transition team.

Watkins is a graduate of Culver Stockton College in Canton, Missouri.

Watkins was one of 11 appointees or people reappointed to the Florida Faith-Based and Community-Based Advisory Council, which seeks to enhance collaboration between Florida state agencies and community and faith organizations.

Other names DeSantis tapped for service on that Board include Kevin Baird, Tess Dewhirst, Joseph Knittig, Robert Pacienza, Marilyn Rivera, Megan Rose, and the reappointment of James “Scott” George, Jerry Haag, Calvin Martin, and Pam Olsen.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

2 comments

  • Ben Dover

    July 28, 2024 at 5:08 pm

    This initative will go a long way twoards stamping out those who are after our precious childern.
    Those in leauge with Luicefer to push for legalized pedopheila in Florida have been delt a serious set back ….. wait for the left to start howeling and screaming. Ben

    Reply

    • cassandra was right

      July 28, 2024 at 6:08 pm

      Why would the left howl or scream Ben?

      Citations

      Reply

Categories