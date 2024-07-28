Ron DeSantis taps Michael Watkins for Faith-Based Council

A key player in the Northwest Florida Health Network has been named to the Florida Faith-Based and Community-Based Advisory Council.

Gov. Ron DeSantis named Michael Watkins to that Board. Watkins is the CEO of the Northwest Florida Health Network, which serves as a management agency for child welfare, mental health, and substance abuse issues in the Florida Panhandle.

Beyond his work with the network, Watkins is the chair of the Florida Coalition for Children and a former member of DeSantis’s Health and Wellness Transition team.

Watkins is a graduate of Culver Stockton College in Canton, Missouri.

Watkins was one of 11 appointees or people reappointed to the Florida Faith-Based and Community-Based Advisory Council, which seeks to enhance collaboration between Florida state agencies and community and faith organizations.

Other names DeSantis tapped for service on that Board include Kevin Baird, Tess Dewhirst, Joseph Knittig, Robert Pacienza, Marilyn Rivera, Megan Rose, and the reappointment of James “Scott” George, Jerry Haag, Calvin Martin, and Pam Olsen.