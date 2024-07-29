Florida back-to-school sales tax ‘holiday’ begins July 29

A big holiday is brewing this week, though it may not be on many calendars.

But the Florida Retail Federation (FRF) wants to keep the Florida Back To School Sales Tax Holiday on the minds of all residents of the Sunshine State who have children returning to classrooms next month.

The “holiday” is actually two weeks long and runs from July 29 through August 11 at retailers throughout the state. In Florida, general school supplies can be purchased at stores without any sales tax for the duration.

“Don’t get schooled this year. Start your back-to-school shopping now and save big,” said Scott Shalley, President and CEO of the Florida Retail Federation. “Floridians can shop tax-free during the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday. Shop local and ‘Find It In Florida’ when checking off your supply list.”

Find It in Florida is a campaign launched by the FRF designed to drive Sunshine State shoppers to local retailers.

With more than 387,000 retail stores in Florida, it’s estimated that 1 in 3 jobs in Florida are tied to retail. When shoppers “Find It In Florida” during the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, their support not only boosts the local economy, but also supports local jobs, FRF officials say.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is also joining in hawking the sales tax holiday for back-to-school shoppers.

“I am proud to announce the return of the annual Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday,” DeSantis said. “Our great financial standing means we can give money back to the taxpayers through various forms of toll and tax relief. I hope this Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday helps as families prepare for the coming school year.”

The list of potential school supplies honored under the tax holiday heading into next month is extensive and nearly all can be found at Florida retailers:

— Personal computers and certain computer-related accessories with a sales price of $1,500 or less, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use.

— Clothing, footwear, and certain accessories with a sales price of $100 or less per item.

— Most school supplies with a sales price of $50 or less per item.

The website www.fldoe.org details more about what residents need to prepare and help children return to school. A full list of eligible tax-free supplies can be found at FloridaRevenue.com/BacktoSchool.