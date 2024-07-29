Disney Springs hotel’s tax assessment is ‘excessive’ and ‘unrealistic,’ Disney argues in lawsuit

A Disney Springs hotel is arguing its property taxes are too high in a new lawsuit.

Disney and the hoteliers argued the $1.34 million tax bill last year was “unrealistic, unjust, excessive, arbitrary” at the Wyndham Lake Buena Vista — Disney Springs, which is located at 1850 Hotel Plaza Blvd., across the street from the entertainment complex.

The hotel’s landlord, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, and HCP Grosvenor Orlando, which leases from Disney, collectively sued Property Appraiser Amy Mercado last month in Orange County Circuit Court.

They both argued the tax assessment was not lawfully done.

“As of the filing of this action, the market value assigned to the subject property for 2023 is $62,367,670. The assessed value assigned to the subject property for 2023 is $50,253,776,” the lawsuit said, arguing those amounts exceeded the just value, so the hotel paid more in property taxes than they believed it should.

Meanwhile, Mercado’s office denied the allegations.

“This is a continuation of litigation initially filed by the plaintiff in the 2021 tax year. Our office has responded to the complaint and firmly denies the allegations,” General Counsel and Chief Deputy Property Appraiser Ana Torres said in a statement.

It’s not uncommon for hotels and the theme parks to sue over their tax bills. Disney has done it for years.

The new lawsuit doesn’t divulge the exact details about why Disney and the hoteliers felt the Wyndham’s tax assessment was improperly done or what they thought the more accurate assessment should be.

But the lawsuit argued the “assessment is discriminatory in that the assessment is at a higher valuation than other taxable property of like class, nature, character, use, and condition located in Orange County, Florida. … The assessment is arbitrarily based on valuation practices which are different from the valuation practices generally applied to comparable property within the same class and within Orange County, Florida. … The assessment includes the value of certain intangible property, in violation of the Florida Constitution.”

Florida Politics reached out to Disney and the hotel but did not receive any response Monday.

Mercado was running for re-election but her only opponent unexpectedly dropped out of the race this month, automatically giving her another four-year term.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to continue serving the people of Orange County,” Mercado said in a statement.