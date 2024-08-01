Doctors back Tracie Davis re-election in SD 5

A state Senator from Jacksonville has gotten a medical endorsement down the stretch run of what appears to be an uncompetitive Primary.

“It is our honor to endorse Senator Tracie Davis for re-election to Senate District 5. Her service on a health care committee allowed us the opportunity to collaborate on key issues to medicine & we look forward to continuing those efforts in the future,’ said Florida Medical Association PAC President Charles Chase.

Davis is looking to win her second election in two years.

As a Senate candidate, Davis had over 55% of the vote in 2022’s General Election over Republican Binod Kumar and write-in opponent Patrick Lee Cooper. She won the Primary against former Jacksonville City Councilman Reggie Gaffney by nearly 40 points earlier that year.

This time around, her Primary opponent is 40-year-old Francky Jeanty, a graduate of Edward Waters University (EWU), a published author of a motivational book, a self-described “educational consultant,” a former student recruiter for Keiser College, a former admissions counselor for EWU, and a former manager at a car rental dealership.

Jeanty has less than $1,200 cash on hand.

Davis has more than $48,000 in hard money. She also has roughly $185,000 in her political committee, Together We Stand.

The Primary is open only to Democrats since a write-in candidate has filed.