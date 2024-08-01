August 1, 2024
Doctors back Tracie Davis re-election in SD 5
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 1/5/23-Sen. Tracie Davis, D-Jacksonville, during the Appropriations Committee on Health and Human Services, Thursday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

A.G. Gancarski

FLAPOL010523CH008
The Florida Medical Association PAC lauds the Jacksonville Democrat's health care committee work.

A state Senator from Jacksonville has gotten a medical endorsement down the stretch run of what appears to be an uncompetitive Primary.

“It is our honor to endorse Senator Tracie Davis for re-election to Senate District 5. Her service on a health care committee allowed us the opportunity to collaborate on key issues to medicine & we look forward to continuing those efforts in the future,’ said Florida Medical Association PAC President Charles Chase.

Davis is looking to win her second election in two years.

As a Senate candidate, Davis had over 55% of the vote in 2022’s General Election over Republican Binod Kumar and write-in opponent Patrick Lee Cooper. She won the Primary against former Jacksonville City Councilman Reggie Gaffney by nearly 40 points earlier that year.

This time around, her Primary opponent is 40-year-old Francky Jeanty, a graduate of Edward Waters University (EWU), a published author of a motivational book, a self-described “educational consultant,” a former student recruiter for Keiser College, a former admissions counselor for EWU, and a former manager at a car rental dealership.

Jeanty has less than $1,200 cash on hand.

Davis has more than $48,000 in hard money. She also has roughly $185,000 in her political committee, Together We Stand.

The Primary is open only to Democrats since a write-in candidate has filed.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

Categories