August 1, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Back-to-school shopping bonanza is on as Floridians rush to get tax breaks
Florida Retail Federation urges state shoppers to take advantage of back-to-school sales tax holiday.

Drew DixonAugust 1, 20243min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Atlantic Coast Conference turns copies of its agreements with ESPN over to Ashley Moody

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Moe to Mo: Joe Saunders’ aunt agrees to name change after Miami-Dade Judge’s HD 106 ruling

APoliticalHeadlines

Gov. DeSantis declares emergency throughout most of Florida as tropical depression looms

back to school
Some $38B is expected to spent by Americans on back-to-school supplies this year.

With classes about to begin at schools across Florida, back-to-school shopping is picking up at a brisk pace across the Sunshine State while retail advocacy groups are pushing for residents to take advantage of Florida’s tax-free holiday.

A National Retail Federation (NRF) survey recently conducted found shoppers across the country are buying school supplies in earnest as students are about to return to their home rooms at campuses across the land. According to the NRF study, about 55% of shoppers in America had already started buying back-to-school supplies as far back as early July.

Since July 29, when the annual Florida Back-To-School Tax Free Holiday on school supplies began, there were dozens of items devoid of state sales tax if they’re purchased within that time frame. The Florida Retail Federation is engaging in a public awareness campaign to get even more shoppers to take advantage of the sales tax grace period, which ends Aug. 11.

“Back-to-school shopping is one of the most popular times of year for families to hit the stores,” said Florida Retail Federation President and CEO Scott Shalley. “For our families in Florida, the back-to-school tax holiday is a great way to acquire some extra savings and lighten the load during this time of year.”

The NRF survey showed American families generally tend to spend about $874 on clothing and school supplies for kids returning to school this year. That’s only about $15 less than last year’s family expenditure, which was a record according to NRF figures in 2023.

The NRF projects there will be a total of $38.8 billion spent by Americans on back-to-school supplies across the country this year. Online purchases account for the most business with 57% buying items from electronic devices. Another 50% buy their goods at retail department stores and 47% make purchases at discount stores.

Electronic devices will be the most popular back-to-school items purchased by shoppers before classes start with 69% saying they’ll purchase a laptop computer or similar item.

For a full list of items covered for sales tax exemption during the back-to-school holiday go to the Florida Department of Revenue for a list.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDoctors back Tracie Davis re-election in SD 5

nextU.S. and Russia complete biggest prisoner swap in post-Soviet history, freeing Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories