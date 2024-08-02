Ashley Moody defends controversial financial impact statement for abortion rights initiative

Attorney General Ashley Moody argued a state panel “was well within its authority” to redraft a new financial impact statement to go on the November ballot for the abortion rights initiative. She defended the statement, calling it “a model of clarity” in a 47-page response filed Friday evening.

The Amendment 4 campaign is suing over a controversial financial impact statement and has asked the state Supreme Court to invalidate it.

“Allowing this dodgy financial impact statement to stand only erodes trust in our electoral system,” Lauren Brenzel, Yes on 4’s Campaign Director, said previously.

Part of the financial impact statement reads: “The proposed amendment would result in significantly more abortions and fewer live births per year in Florida. The increase in abortions could be even greater if the amendment invalidates laws requiring parental consent before minors undergo abortions and those ensuring only licensed physicians perform abortions. There is also uncertainty about whether the amendment will require the state to subsidize abortions with public funds.”

During the Financial Impact Estimating Conference (FIEC) – which is usually a mundane group of economists – a representative from Gov. Ron DeSantis and a Heritage Foundation staffer took control of the discussion last month to approve the statement with a 3-1 majority. The state’s top economist, Amy Baker, was the only voice opposing the new statement that should be sent out to the Secretary of State’s Office to distribute to the local Supervisors of Elections to put on the ballot.

Amendment 4 seeks to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. One new poll released this week by the University of North Florida shows the ballot initiative has enough support to hit the 60% approval threshold to pass. Amendment 4 supporters and its opponents – including Gov. Ron DeSantis – are fighting to gain any extra ground heading into the election.

When the FIEC met, Moody accused Amendment 4 of being involved in the official process and trying to sway the panel’s decision.

“… the sponsor acquiesced in the Conference’s authority and trained its attention on influencing the outcome of the revision process to produce the statement it wanted,” Moody wrote in her response. “It sent a representative to testify at all three of the FIEC’s public meetings, submitted over 70 pages of lobbying materials, and exerted public pressure on the FIEC through a press campaign.”

Moody also defended the statement, which warns if Amendment 4 passes and more people get abortions (Florida currently has a six-week abortion ban), it may hurt state and local tax revenue. How much is unknown, the panel said.

“The statement’s bottom line is that the amendment’s probable financial impact is indeterminate, a conclusion this Court approved many times,” Moody wrote.

Moody accused Amendment 4 of stalling and changing its legal strategy to fight against the financial impact statement.

Amendment 4’s deadline to respond in court is Aug. 7.

The state Supreme Court said it will expedite the case.