August 3, 2024
9/11 conspirators’ plea deals pulled back
Report for duty: Gus Bilirakis urges Lloyd Austin to bring back vax resisters.

Associated Press
August 3, 2024

Lloyd Austin
The Defense Secretary made the call.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday overrode a plea agreement reached earlier this week for the accused mastermind of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and two other defendants, reinstating them as death-penalty cases.

The move comes two days after the military commission at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, announced that the official appointed to oversee the war court, retired Brig. Gen. Susan Escallier, had approved plea deals with Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and two accused accomplices, Walid bin Attash and Mustafa al-Hawsawi, in the attacks.

Letters sent to families of the nearly 3,000 people killed in the al-Qaida attacks said the plea agreement stipulated the three would serve life sentences at most.

Austin wrote in an order released Friday night that “in light of the significance of the decision,” he had decided that the authority to make a decision on accepting the plea agreements was his.

Mohammed, whom the U.S. describes as the main plotter of the attack that crashed hijacked passenger planes into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field, and the other two defendants had been expected to formally enter their pleas under the deal as soon as next week.

Associated Press

2 comments

  • Ron Ogden

    August 3, 2024 at 12:05 pm

    Would be nice if we had a federal bureaucracy where one hand knew what the other was doing, but given current events it seems a forlorn dream.

    Reply

  • Ninety Three

    August 3, 2024 at 12:28 pm

    Susan Escallier, the retired Army General overseeing this was a graduate of Cal Berkeley. That is all I needed to see. These three should have been executed a long time ago.

    Reply

