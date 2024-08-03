Kamala Harris interviews VP picks

Vice President Kamala Harris is interviewing a half-dozen potential running mates this weekend ahead of a formal announcement and a battleground tour with her new No. 2 next week.

Her interview list includes Govs. Andy Beshear of Kentucky, J.B. Pritzker of Illinois, Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania and Tim Walz of Minnesota, as well as Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, according to two people with knowledge of Harris’ selection process. The people were granted anonymity to discuss private campaign deliberations.

Shapiro and Kelly had been viewed as among the front-runners during her truncated selection process, which began with the vetting of about a dozen names. Some have publicly withdrawn from consideration, such as North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, who is close with Harris from their shared time as state attorneys general but expressed concern about regularly traveling out of the state if he were to be on the national Democratic ticket.

Her deadline for picking a running mate is effectively Tuesday, when Harris will launch a tour of seven key battleground states, starting in Philadelphia.

Republished with permission of the Associated Press.