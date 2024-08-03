Kamala Harris interviews VP picks

Vice President Kamala Harris is interviewing a half-dozen potential running mates this weekend ahead of a formal announcement and a battleground tour with her new No. 2 next week.
Her interview list includes Govs. Andy Beshear of Kentucky, J.B. Pritzker of Illinois, Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania and Tim Walz of Minnesota, as well as Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, according to two people with knowledge of Harris’ selection process. The people were granted anonymity to discuss private campaign deliberations.
Shapiro and Kelly had been viewed as among the front-runners during her truncated selection process, which began with the vetting of about a dozen names. Some have publicly withdrawn from consideration, such as North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, who is close with Harris from their shared time as state attorneys general but expressed concern about regularly traveling out of the state if he were to be on the national Democratic ticket.
Her deadline for picking a running mate is effectively Tuesday, when Harris will launch a tour of seven key battleground states, starting in Philadelphia.
Republished with permission of the Associated Press.
ScienceBLVR
August 3, 2024 at 11:05 am
Informal survey over margaritas last night:
Should be: Josh Shapiro
Will be: Mark Kelly
Teachers Pet: Andy Beshear
Larry Gillis, Libertarian (Cape Coral)
August 3, 2024 at 11:31 am
“ME, ME, ME !!”
The New York Times ran a “hit piece” on Shapiro this morning, marveling over something he wrote in college three decades ago.
This led me to wonder who their actual candidate is. After some dance-of-the-seven-veils, they will tell us, I suppose.
Ninety Three
August 3, 2024 at 11:42 am
It will be whoever the oligarchs and big donors want that control the Demo Party.
Michael K
August 3, 2024 at 12:04 pm
Whoever she picks will be thoroughly vetted, a trusted governing partner, and ready and capable to step in should he or she be required to do so.
She knows and understands the role better than most.
As an aside, it is interesting to note that her Republican opponent’s former VP does not support the former president – nor do half of his former cabinet officials. That speaks volumes.
She’s also having to do this is an incredibly short timeline.
Ninety Three
August 3, 2024 at 12:12 pm
GMAFB. Ka Mana can’t think on her feet. There she was the other day reading her statement right from the binder. Later that night when she attempted to free style with a comment, it was Kammy word salad again. Even Joe had that WTFO look on his face.