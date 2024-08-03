August 3, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Kamala Harris interviews VP picks

Associated PressAugust 3, 20242min5

Related Articles

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

9/11 conspirators’ plea deals pulled back

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida flooding emergency declared as tropical threat draws near

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Woman called in Mar-a-Lago bomb threat weeks before Donald Trump’s attempted assassination

harris florida
Who will it be?

 Vice President Kamala Harris is interviewing a half-dozen potential running mates this weekend ahead of a formal announcement and a battleground tour with her new No. 2 next week.

Her interview list includes Govs. Andy Beshear of Kentucky, J.B. Pritzker of Illinois, Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania and Tim Walz of Minnesota, as well as Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, according to two people with knowledge of Harris’ selection process. The people were granted anonymity to discuss private campaign deliberations.

Shapiro and Kelly had been viewed as among the front-runners during her truncated selection process, which began with the vetting of about a dozen names. Some have publicly withdrawn from consideration, such as North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, who is close with Harris from their shared time as state attorneys general but expressed concern about regularly traveling out of the state if he were to be on the national Democratic ticket.

Her deadline for picking a running mate is effectively Tuesday, when Harris will launch a tour of seven key battleground states, starting in Philadelphia.

__

Republished with permission of the Associated Press.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida flooding emergency declared as tropical threat draws near

next9/11 conspirators' plea deals pulled back

5 comments

  • ScienceBLVR

    August 3, 2024 at 11:05 am

    Informal survey over margaritas last night:
    Should be: Josh Shapiro
    Will be: Mark Kelly
    Teachers Pet: Andy Beshear

    Reply

  • Larry Gillis, Libertarian (Cape Coral)

    August 3, 2024 at 11:31 am

    “ME, ME, ME !!”

    The New York Times ran a “hit piece” on Shapiro this morning, marveling over something he wrote in college three decades ago.

    This led me to wonder who their actual candidate is. After some dance-of-the-seven-veils, they will tell us, I suppose.

    Reply

  • Ninety Three

    August 3, 2024 at 11:42 am

    It will be whoever the oligarchs and big donors want that control the Demo Party.

    Reply

  • Michael K

    August 3, 2024 at 12:04 pm

    Whoever she picks will be thoroughly vetted, a trusted governing partner, and ready and capable to step in should he or she be required to do so.

    She knows and understands the role better than most.

    As an aside, it is interesting to note that her Republican opponent’s former VP does not support the former president – nor do half of his former cabinet officials. That speaks volumes.

    She’s also having to do this is an incredibly short timeline.

    Reply

    • Ninety Three

      August 3, 2024 at 12:12 pm

      GMAFB. Ka Mana can’t think on her feet. There she was the other day reading her statement right from the binder. Later that night when she attempted to free style with a comment, it was Kammy word salad again. Even Joe had that WTFO look on his face.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories