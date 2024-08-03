Nikki Fried says Kamala Harris has energized Florida Democrats

The chair of the Florida Democratic Party claims a change atop the presidential ticket has been a boon ahead of the November election
“Over 16,000 volunteers all across the state of Florida have been wanting to get involved in this campaign including over 300 people in Matt Gaetz’s own district. We saw 500 golf carts last weekend in The Villages which is historically a very red area. The energy on the ground here is palpable because of the suppression that we have seen here in the state of Florida.”
“And the country has already rejected Ron DeSantis‘ blueprint for America from Florida and they’re going to do the same thing for Donald Trump,” said Nikki Fried Saturday on MSNBC’s “Katie Phang Show.”
Polls show that Florida will be a tough get for Kamala Harris despite the energy on the ground.
A University of North Florida poll released in recent days shows Trump leading Harris 49% to 42%, but with reasons for optimism all the same.
“It’s not a huge surprise to see Trump ahead in his home state of Florida, which he won by three
points in 2020,” said PORL faculty director Dr. Michael Binder. “With Harris just entering the race, enthusiasm amongst her supporters has livened up what was once thought to be an easy win for Trump in Florida.”
A Redfield and Wilton survey shows an eight point race, with Trump leading 47% to 39% against Harris in the Sunshine State.
5 comments
Ninety Three
August 3, 2024 at 3:16 pm
Nikki thinking there might be hope for her in the future after Ka Mana struck gold 🤣
Michael K
August 3, 2024 at 4:03 pm
Floridians were “lab rats” for Project 2025 and DeSantis’ disastrous presidential bid. (Look it up ). A lot of people in Florida are tired of divisive one party rule, stupid culture wars, and spiteful ignorance on science, climate, public health and education. We’re ready for change. And young people of all ages are energized like never before.
And donOLD Trump is terrified to debate VP Harris. Coward.
MH/Duuuval
August 3, 2024 at 6:14 pm
Donnie — aka Little Egypt — wants a debate on Fox only, with a live audience.
Michael K
August 3, 2024 at 6:33 pm
He’s apparently backed-out of the agreed-upon debate, which was on ABC without a live audience. It was an agreement between the campaigns.
ABC should go ahead, and it he’s a no-show, it’s 90 minutes of Vice-President Kamala Harris.
MH/Duuuval
August 3, 2024 at 6:10 pm
MAGA demythologized: “National data does not show that immigrants have led to a surge in crime. In fact, the overall crime rate in New York City is now lower, even as the number of migrants in the city has increased.” [from today’s failing NYT]