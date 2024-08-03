Stephanie Vanos raises big war chest as Orange County School Board race gets political

Stephanie Vanos has raised nearly $120,000 as she seeks an open seat on the Orange County School Board for the non-partisan board that’s becoming political.

Vanos is running against Jeni Grieger for District 6 to govern the eighth largest school district in the United States and the fourth biggest in Florida.

Grieger has raised nearly $43,000 so far although her latest campaign finance was not available online midday Saturday for the July 20-26 filing that was due Friday, according to the Orange County Elections Supervisor records. During that time period, Vanos raised about $4,400, according to her new filing.

Vanos’ war chest stands out but it’s not unprecedented for a school board race in Florida, said University of Central Florida political science associate professor Aubrey Jewett.

“Raising over $100,000 for a local school board race is an impressive amount and is not typical,” Jewett said.

But he also pointed to other large school districts where candidates have raised more than $100,000. In Miami-Dade County Public Schools — where five board seats are on the Aug. 20 ballot — six candidates have raised nearly $100,000 or more. The top fundraiser was Martin Karp who raised $483,513.

“Over time school board races are becoming more expensive,” Jewett said.

School districts are growing bigger so that means it costs more to engage with voters. Those races are also becoming more political and competitive — especially in Florida.

“The stakes of school board races have become a little higher and some races more competitive as hot button issues like Covid-19, LGBTQ issues, book bans, DEI, and CRT become front and center and political actors like Gov. Ron DeSantis and Moms for Liberty become more involved,” Jewett said.

That appears to be the case in Orange County where deeper political issues are seeping into the Vanos-Grieger race, according to the Orlando Sentinel. The seat is open because Karen Castor Dentel is running for Orange County elections supervisor.

The Sentinel reported Grieger appeared in a picture on social media with current school board member Alicia Farrant who is backed by Moms for Liberty.

Moms for Liberty is a group that began supporting candidates who opposed COVID-19 mask rules and wants to empower parents concerned about library materials, which has fueled Florida’s book bans.

Grieger denied being involved in the group when the Sentinel asked her.

“As of right now, there are no endorsed candidates in that county, however endorsements are ongoing as local chapters decide who to endorse and when,” a Moms for Liberty spokeswoman said when Florida Politics asked if it was endorsing any candidates in Central Florida.

In a religious-focused American Family Association voter poll, Grieger said she supported the public being able to review print and digital materials, even if their children aren’t enrolled in that school. She said she disagrees with diversity, equity and inclusion and chose not to answer if she wants to eliminate the U.S. Department of Education which is one of the goals of the controversial Project 2025 backed by the conservative Heritage Foundation. Grieger also said she strongly disagrees with school districts mandating masks, vaccines or other health measures during a pandemic.

Meanwhile, Vanos has won the backing of the Southern Poverty Law Center as well as state Democrats who picked 11 school board members across Florida to get funds and grassroots organizing.

“We are not going to let Ron DeSantis and his allies take over our school boards with far-right, Moms for Liberty candidates,” Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried said in a statement.