Donald Trump campaign condemns ‘skewed’ national CBS/YouGov poll

It’s not just fake news anymore that worries the Donald Trump campaign. Fake polls apparently are also an issue, per advisor Brian Hughes.
“The Fake News Media continue to help dangerously liberal Kamala Harris hide her record of economic failure and soft on crime policies,” Hughes said.
“Now, as this analysis shows they’ll even put a finger on the scale of polling to inflate results for her. This analysis is why the American people are seeing through it and will not allow this national gaslighting campaign to win. Despite this manipulated result, from CBS/YouGov it’s worth noting that in July and August of 2020, their data showed Biden leading by 10 nationally, reflecting a net positive movement of almost +10 to President Trump this election cycle
Hughes’ mathematics is a response to polling that is tighter than Joey Chestnut’s stomach after a hot dog eating contest, especially in the battlegrounds, but with Trump ahead in more places than the VP.
Harris and Trump are tied in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Arizona, according to the poll’s modeling for the states. Trump is up in Wisconsin, Georgia and North Carolina, while Harris is only up in Nevada. All leads are 3 points or less.
“She has a 1-point edge nationally — something President (Joe) Biden never had (he was down by 5 points when he left the race) — and Harris and former President Donald Trump are tied across the collective battleground states,” reads the CBS writeup, released Sunday.
The Trump campaign says the pollster skewed methodology to drive a narrative, allowing “the share of registered voters to shift on the share of each ideological group” compared to the last time in the field.
“In this survey, liberals make up 30.2% of the weighted respondents (935 of 3,092), an increase of +1.7% compared to July 18. Moderates make up 30.3% of weighted respondents (938 of 3,092), a decrease of -1.5% compared to July 18. Conservatives make up just 35.5% of weighted respondents (1,097 of 3,092), a decrease of -1.2% compared to July 18,” Hughes complained.
“This occurred all while CBS / YouGov made a point to hold stable their weights for age, race, sex, and partisanship. Had CBS / YouGov done the same on ideology, President Trump would be maintaining a 51-49 lead in the August 4 survey.”
Regardless, that result would be inside the +/- 2.1-point margin of error, suggesting that despite Team Trump’s protests, the race is up in the air no matter how surveys are weighted.
Ninety Three
August 5, 2024 at 9:39 am
Look at the stock market today. Bidenomics has finally taken hold. Kammy is going to have to defend this as well. Of course she will blame Trump as well. You can’t hide forever Kammy.
Ocean Joe
August 5, 2024 at 10:37 am
Tech stocks started weakening a couple weeks ago when Trump ran his mouth about not protecting Taiwan. Like crashing the border bill because it would help the country and not him, he also warned the Fed not to lower interest rates before the election (not that they cared), because it’s always about him.
So have a field day as folks’ retirement funds take a dip. Hope for a recession if you like, I think if Trump gets in and goes nuts on tariffs it’s guaranteed along with a spike in inflation as American consumers pay the actual cost of the tariffs. Hope I’m wrong.
MH/Duuuval
August 5, 2024 at 10:40 am
The record shows the consumer foots the bill for most tariffs.
Trump’s tariffs hurt US farmers bad, so bad it was necessary for DJT to funnel vast sums to farmers to keep them afloat.
So consumers paid twice. And Trump strutted.
Yrral
August 5, 2024 at 10:42 am
You probably had nothing under Trump, until these stimulus check got cut off , economic are your own personal responsibility, unless you depend on government handouts
MH/Duuuval
August 5, 2024 at 10:44 am
Let me guess: Your syntax suggests an alien bot.
ELVIS "The BIG Voice On The Right"
August 5, 2024 at 9:48 am
Good Morn ‘Ting Sage Patriots & Dook 4 Brains Leftists,
The general rule of thumb regarding these “Fake Leftist Polls” is to just add 36.37% to The Sage Patriot side (The Trump/Vance Side) while subtracting 36.37% from the Dook 4 Brains side (The Harris/Goldberg Side).
Thank you all Sage Patriots for paying attention in math class. If any Dook 4 Brains Leftys need assistance on how to work the above 36.37%, mathamatically, please feel free to reach out to me, ELVIS, for my Sage Tuttladge.
Thank you Sage Patriots & Dook 4 Brains Leftists,
ELVIS
Michael K
August 5, 2024 at 9:51 am
The reason the polls have shifted is that America no longer favors the senile, selfish, crazy old man in the race – the grifter, liar, felon, and insurrectionist. Even members of his party are turning against him.
It’s quite simple: The energy, excitement, and enthusiasm is behind the Vice President, who is looking forward, not backward.
Ninety Three
August 5, 2024 at 9:55 am
Keep telling yourself that as a recession is probably on its way. It’s the economy stupid. Always has been.
Ninety Three
August 5, 2024 at 9:54 am
Another Biden / Harris disaster is their foreign policy. So many wars and conflicts out there and all of the bad guys are taking full advantage of the incompetent leadership in Washington. No one fears senile Joe, and they certainly don’t fear giggling Kammy.
Michael K
August 5, 2024 at 9:59 am
There goes Miss Spoke again: whatabout whatabout whatabout, but never on the topic of the article. Never.
The article points out that Trump cannot stand that a Black woman is getting more attention, drawing bigger crowds, and raising more money – AND doing better on the polls – han he is.
Ninety Three
August 5, 2024 at 10:03 am
You deny as well as hidin Kammy. Party is coming to an end.
JD
August 5, 2024 at 10:11 am
You are correct. The Republican party is coming to end from all the polls and momentum in just two weeks around “Kammy”. But then again, the BananaRepublicans are weird in their beliefs and morals.
Ninety Three
August 5, 2024 at 10:17 am
You have a reading comprehension problem.🤣
MH/Duuuval
August 5, 2024 at 10:20 am
Miss Spoke = Miss Persiflage
MH/Duuuval
August 5, 2024 at 10:17 am
It’s Trump, the former birther and exponent of forced births and plutocratic governance, who is afraid to debate. That’s the real test of where each competitor stands now.
The stock market reflects a long rise and now an opportunity to take profits for the big investor.
Perhaps the sellers will put their money behind Trump who has promised to enhance their dog piles of money.
Ninety Three
August 5, 2024 at 10:29 am
If Trump will stick to the issues and avoid the personal attacks this is a wipeout. If you are so confident in Kammy, why is it that her handlers are hiding her? Why is it that 92% of her staff have quit on her? When will she hold a press conference? When will she do a sit down interview? She simply is not capable but she is still your girl.
Ocean Joe
August 5, 2024 at 10:33 am
He wont. He cant. Run the mouth, say horrible things, rinse and repeat.
Ocean Joe
August 5, 2024 at 10:41 am
Kamala’s strongest argument is that’s she’s not Trump.
Trump’s strongest argument is that he’s going to end inflation on Day 1. Same day he’s going to be a dictator. He will end the war in Ukraine before taking office he says. He will be busy. Are you buying it? Again? For the 3rd time?
MH/Duuuval
August 5, 2024 at 10:43 am
I see Ms. Karma everywhere on TV and in the media. Perhaps she doesn’t get much time on Faux or Epic Times?