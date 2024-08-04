Florida Republican coalition backs Kamala Harris. Will it make the difference in November?

You can call it a matter of crossing party lines. Or you can question their GOP bona fides.

Regardless, a group of Republicans for Kamala Harris is being promoted by the Democratic Vice President’s campaign for the top job.

The effort is being chaired by some familiar names: former state Rep. Paula Dockery; Rich Logis, founder of Perfect Our Union; and Greg Wilson, who worked in GOP presidential administrations and served once as a GOP Staff Director in the House of Representatives.

“Having dedicated over a decade to public service in Florida, I am deeply troubled by the radical transformation of the Republican Party under Donald Trump’s authoritarian grip—a party I no longer recognize. I am proud to throw my full support behind Vice President Kamala Harris, and I am honored to join the Florida Republicans for Harris Committee as its Co-Chair. Kamala Harris embodies the leadership our nation desperately needs as we fight for the well-being of all Americans across this great country,” Dockery says.

“Having once supported Trump wholeheartedly, viewing him as a necessary disruptor, I’ve come to see the undeniable truth: his disruptions have eroded the very fabric of our democracy. We the People are one team. Donald Trump is a divider. As a uniter, Vice President Harris is best suited to lead our nation, armed with the unity and leadership we need. I am honored to join the Florida Republicans for Harris Committee as its Co-Chair, committed to rallying our community around her leadership that promises unity over division,” Logis adds.

““The Donald. J. Trump 2024 Republican Party Platform – ‘Make America Great Again’ is a distraction. The choice for voters in this election is between one candidate who advocates authoritarian views and policies while threatening basic freedoms and individual liberty, and the other who defends democracy and would protect and expand existing freedoms. We either vote for renewing and strengthening our democracy by electing Vice President Kamala Harris, or vote for an abrupt turn to an unknown and untested authoritarian future by installing a former President, now convicted felon, who aspires to be a dictator beginning on his first day in office,” Wilson argues.

National Director of Republican Outreach Austin Weatherford says the “backbone” of this program is “showing up and taking the time every single day to earn the vote of Republicans who believe in putting country over party, and know that every American deserves a commander-in-chief who will put the best interests of the American people above their own.”

Polls show that Florida will be a tough get for Kamala Harris despite Democrats saying she brings a new energy to the presidential race in the state.

A University of North Florida poll released in recent days shows Trump leading Harris 49% to 42%.

A Redfield and Wilton survey shows an eight point race, with Trump leading 47% to 39% against Harris in the Sunshine State.