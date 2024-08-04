Florida Republican coalition backs Kamala Harris. Will it make the difference in November?

You can call it a matter of crossing party lines. Or you can question their GOP bona fides.
Regardless, a group of Republicans for Kamala Harris is being promoted by the Democratic Vice President’s campaign for the top job.
The effort is being chaired by some familiar names: former state Rep. Paula Dockery; Rich Logis, founder of Perfect Our Union; and Greg Wilson, who worked in GOP presidential administrations and served once as a GOP Staff Director in the House of Representatives.
“Having dedicated over a decade to public service in Florida, I am deeply troubled by the radical transformation of the Republican Party under Donald Trump’s authoritarian grip—a party I no longer recognize. I am proud to throw my full support behind Vice President Kamala Harris, and I am honored to join the Florida Republicans for Harris Committee as its Co-Chair. Kamala Harris embodies the leadership our nation desperately needs as we fight for the well-being of all Americans across this great country,” Dockery says.
“Having once supported Trump wholeheartedly, viewing him as a necessary disruptor, I’ve come to see the undeniable truth: his disruptions have eroded the very fabric of our democracy. We the People are one team. Donald Trump is a divider. As a uniter, Vice President Harris is best suited to lead our nation, armed with the unity and leadership we need. I am honored to join the Florida Republicans for Harris Committee as its Co-Chair, committed to rallying our community around her leadership that promises unity over division,” Logis adds.
““The Donald. J. Trump 2024 Republican Party Platform – ‘Make America Great Again’ is a distraction. The choice for voters in this election is between one candidate who advocates authoritarian views and policies while threatening basic freedoms and individual liberty, and the other who defends democracy and would protect and expand existing freedoms. We either vote for renewing and strengthening our democracy by electing Vice President Kamala Harris, or vote for an abrupt turn to an unknown and untested authoritarian future by installing a former President, now convicted felon, who aspires to be a dictator beginning on his first day in office,” Wilson argues.
National Director of Republican Outreach Austin Weatherford says the “backbone” of this program is “showing up and taking the time every single day to earn the vote of Republicans who believe in putting country over party, and know that every American deserves a commander-in-chief who will put the best interests of the American people above their own.”
Polls show that Florida will be a tough get for Kamala Harris despite Democrats saying she brings a new energy to the presidential race in the state.
A University of North Florida poll released in recent days shows Trump leading Harris 49% to 42%.
A Redfield and Wilton survey shows an eight point race, with Trump leading 47% to 39% against Harris in the Sunshine State.
ELVIS
August 4, 2024 at 9:17 am
Snoops says:
Totally false and misleading.
ELVIS
Martin
August 4, 2024 at 9:52 am
RiNO…undocumented Republicans, all of them! Harris stands for nothing, therefore they support nothing.
MH/Duuuval
August 4, 2024 at 9:58 am
Harris = NOT Trump
Ninety Three
August 4, 2024 at 9:19 am
So what does Kammy really stand for? When will she do a press conference? When will she do a sit down interview with the state run media? Will she be allowed to bring her KJP binder? This is the plan going forward. Hide Kammy. This is Joe in the basement part 2.
Ocean Joe
August 4, 2024 at 9:40 am
The aging, corpulent orange thief has his tiny hands full with this Black chick. He could debate Biden easily because they are both senile. Now he’s got to deal with somebody who can walk and chew gum at the same time.
Ninety Three
August 4, 2024 at 10:21 am
Joe is definitely senile. No question there. Trump is an a-hole but not senile. Kammy can walk and chew gum at the same time, just don’t ask her a question or have her make an unscripted comment.
Phil Morton
August 4, 2024 at 9:41 am
All are welcome in our effort to save democracy and save America.
Dr.Juan Gray
August 4, 2024 at 9:55 am
THE CHOICE IS CLEAR DEMOCRACY OR DICTATOR SHIP IN AMERICA. MOST AMERICANS ARE NOT BRAIN DEAD ENOUGH TO FOLLOW A CRIMINAL GUILTY OF 34 FELONIES AS WELL AS A LEADER OF A COUP AGAINST AMERICA.
Ninety Three
August 4, 2024 at 10:26 am
Do tell me about this coup Dr. How were a gang of misfits whose protest went too far, armed with cell phones, back packs, and American Flags going to topple the United States government and the world’s most powerful military? I’m all ears Doc.
MH/Duuuval
August 4, 2024 at 9:55 am
The disrupters have gone soft, replacing the manly-men model with a fashionista.
This may be why DJT is scurrying out of the way of a debate with Karma.
Ninety Three
August 4, 2024 at 10:19 am
Really? Who hasn’t held a press conference? Who hasn’t had a sit down with the Demo friendly media? She will have to defend all of those statements she made that are on video. She can only hide for so long.
MH/Duuuval
August 4, 2024 at 10:54 am
Karma = NOT Trump who corrupted the courts which overturned the right of women to access their own reproductive choices.
Ninety Three
August 4, 2024 at 11:02 am
Single issue MH with her reproductive rants. That is all Kammy and you have and like I have said before, women have choices now, unfortunately many choose not to use them.
Kamala is Brat 🥥🌴🥥
August 4, 2024 at 10:12 am
Popular Georgia governor, Brian Kemp, failed to show up at Trump’s rally last evening. I guess Republicans can afford to sacrifice Georgia to Democrats.
Is DeSantis having problems unifying Republicans in Florida?
ELVIS The BIG VOICE On The RIGHT
August 4, 2024 at 10:46 am
As everyone already knows, Kammi’s one and only hope of getting elected is to team up with Whoopi Goldberg as her VEEP.
“BUT WHY ELVIS”?
“Thank you for asking”, said ELVIS. “America I have so-far sat on “THE REAL REASON” for Whoopi but now I’m going to “Spill The Beans”, said ELVIS.
HERES THE POOP:
America, Biden was already trained as to reflexavly be 0bama’s “YES MAN” and was still (reflexvly) doing it even years after “Old-Timer’s Disease” had turned his brain into mush.
AS TO KAMMIE:
America, Kammie’s just too unreliable fot 8àrak to expect her to follow his orders and when 8arak says “Jump” Kammie wont reflexivly say “HOW HIGH”.
Now, America, 8arak and Whoopi, have been “Secret Lovers” since way back in the day when Whoopi stared in the movie “Sister Act”. Whoopi is totally subserviant to 8arak and will make sure Kammie does what ever 8arak desires.
STAND BY FOR THE REST OF THE STORY:
America, the above, as to now top secret DNC directive, is why you will soon see Whoopi announced as the VEEP PICK of choice. Plus polling has shown none of those “White Boys” currently being “Test Marketed” are going to make The Dook 4 Brains Left gain The White House.
So America, I urge you to pay heed to ELVIS so you dont look like a nimrod politically.
Thanks America,
ELVIS
Paul
August 4, 2024 at 11:00 am
Where do patriotic Republicans like myself sign up to join them?