Ballard Partners relocates to ritzy Thousand & One office tower in Water Street Tampa

Leading U.S. lobbying and public affairs firm Ballard Partners has relocated its Tampa offices to Thousand & One, a high-end office tower in the heart of downtown Tampa’s burgeoning Water Street district.

The firm had been located at 1726 E 7th Ave. in a historic building on Ybor City’s iconic main street.

Firm leaders said the move is meant to enhance client services and promote continued firm growth.

“Our relocation to Thousand & One signifies an exciting new chapter for Ballard Partners. The dynamic and innovative atmosphere at Water Street Tampa aligns seamlessly with our vision for the future,” Ballard Partners Managing Partner Ana Cruz said. “We anticipate this new location will provide significant opportunities for our team and strengthen our client relationships.”

Thousand & One has already earned a number of accolades and designation, including being a WELL Gold-certified tower. It stands as Tampa’s first trophy tower in more than three decades

Renowned for its wellness-focused design and work environments, it connects tenants to nature through planted terraces, open spaces and a rooftop penthouse terrace available to all tenants, a gym and an impressive array of other amenities.

There is also an open-air conference room and a town hall meeting space, with a landscaped plaza complete with public art, water features, seating areas and numerous retailers occupying the ground level.

“The prime location in Tampa’s vibrant downtown, along with the building’s stunning architecture and proximity to new restaurants, drew us to Thousand & One. However, the caliber of tenants, from innovative companies relocating to Tampa to esteemed law firms, truly captivated us. This diverse mix made Thousand & One the perfect fit for Ballard Partners,” Cruz said.

Ballard Partners represents more than 500 clients throughout various industries, ranging from global innovators and disruptors to major league sports franchises and Fortune 500 companies.

While the firm was founded in Florida, Ballard Partners now has 17 locations worldwide, including in Florida, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, Boston, Israel, Turkey, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

“We are excited to welcome Ballard Partners to our diverse roster of tenants who benefit from Thousand & One’s first-class amenities and the thriving live-work-play-learn environment of Water Street Tampa,” said A.J. Velazquez of Strategic Property Partners, the tower’s developer.

Thousand & One is now nearly 90% leased. Global commercial real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield is managing leasing efforts.