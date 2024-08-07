New Rick Scott spot takes aim at what Joe Biden-Kamala Harris ‘did,’ says GOP will ‘undo’ it

One of the best known Kamala Harris soundbites — “We did it, Joe!” — is the jump off for a new U.S. Sen. Rick Scott ad arguing what their legacy is.

The spot is narrated by the first-term Republican Senator from Naples and is running in every media market in the state.

It takes a critical look at what the Joe Biden administration “did,” and promises that Republicans will “undo” it after November’s elections.

On inflation, Scott says “everything is more expensive” now than it was in 2020.

Turning to demonstrations that greeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when he visited Washington, D.C., last month, Scott notes “now protesters are chanting death to America and burning our flag.”

Regarding the porous southern border, which is another Biden legacy, Scott notes that “they gave money, housing, and healthcare to criminals bringing drugs into our country.”