UF appoints 3 to key financial positions at Gainesville campus

The University of Florida (UF) officially has a new Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, as other key administrative positions are being filled.

The university formally announced that Taylor Jantz will officially take over the CFO and Senior Vice President positions. Jantz had already been serving in an interim basis for both of those positions since July 2023 overseeing financial and business operations.

“The University of Florida has a bold mission, and we are well-positioned for success,” said Mori Hosseini, UF Board of Trustees Chair. “Because we are elite and practical, we are committed to careful stewardship of the record investments that the state of Florida has made in this university. I am grateful that Taylor and his team are committed to excellence.”

UF Interim President Kent Fuchs said Jantz has earned the confidence of the University.

“Our team is excited to carry forward the vision set by UF’s Board of Trustees and president,” Jantz said. “We have an incredible team in the CFO’s office, and we are excited to work for students, faculty, and staff.”

Before joining UF’s administrative sector, Jantz had a deep background in the business world. He was a director at Huron Group Consulting, a health care and sciences consulting firm with offices in multiple states in North America, Europe, and Asia, including two locations in Pensacola and St. Petersburg in the Sunshine State.

In other administrative action, UF officials appointed Brandi Renton to serve as Interim Vice President of Business Affairs. Renton has served in the capacity of Associate Vice President of Business Affairs since 2021 at UF. She oversaw transportation, environmental health and safety, and parking services in that time.

Renton joined the UF administrative staff after a stint at the University of North Texas where she was senior associate vice president of administrative services.

In one other upper level move, UF officials named Kevin Lintner as deputy CFO and Associate Vice President of Enterprise Finance. Lintner’s already headed up UF’s financial planning, business intelligence and fraud prevention operations since July 2023.

Prior to his UF experience, Lintner was also an operative of Huron Consulting Group.