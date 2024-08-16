Ron DeSantis, Dems wage proxy war over School Board candidates in local races

It’s Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republicans versus Nikki Fried and the Democrats as they go head-to-head in endorsing opposing candidates for School Board contests across the state.

Throughout Florida, DeSantis is backing 23 School Board candidates, while the Democrats are giving support to 11 for Tuesday’s Primary.

“I’m happy to endorse this slate of school board candidates who have pledged to serve with a focus on student success, parental rights, and curriculum transparency,” DeSantis said recently on X as he announced his endorsements. “We want the best for our children and I’m confident all 23 candidates will build upon the success we’ve had here in Florida.”

Meanwhile, Fried announced Democrats are providing money and grassroots mobilization to its preferred School Board candidates.

“We are not going to let Ron DeSantis and his allies take over our school boards with far-right, Moms for Liberty candidates,” Fried said in a recent statement.

Could the endorsements help sway voters?

Maybe, said Aubrey Jewett, a political scientist at the University of Central Florida.

DeSantis’ backing could give candidates a bump, especially since voters typically don’t get as much information on local School Board races that can get overshadowed by presidential politics and more. They rely on endorsements to guide them in the smaller, local races, Jewett said.

“School Board endorsements from Ron DeSantis have had an impact on Republican and conservative voters and continue to have an impact. He remains popular with those groups and his endorsement is valued by Republican conservative candidates,” Jewett said.

But one conservative-leaning group that’s been quiet this election cycle is Moms for Liberty. The grassroots group fought against mask mandates during the pandemic and wants parents to have greater control over what books are in the school library. Its co-founder Bridget Ziegler, who sits on the Sarasota County School Board, was ensnared in a sex scandal with her husband.

“Moms for Liberty as an organization in Florida has to some degree become associated with scandal and hypocrisy because of the Ziegler incident and they have also become associated with book bans which many Floridians do not like,” Jewett said. “So overall, I think their endorsement is not as powerful as it was a couple years ago and has the possibility of creating a backlash effect in some races.”

For instance, Moms for Liberty has not issued an endorsement in one high-profile Orange County School Board race despite one of the candidate’s conservative leanings and similar ideology.

Florida’s School Board races are becoming higher-profile and more expensive. The nonpartisan races often become politicalized, as School Boards debate issues from masking during the COVID pandemic to book censorship and diversity initiatives. On November’s ballot, voters will decide on a constitutional amendment that would make School Board races officially partisan starting November 2026.

The full list of School Board candidates DeSantis is endorsing across the state is: Matt Susin and John Thomas (Brevard); Tony Ricardo, Becky Nathanson and Melody Bolduc (Duval); Derek Barrs (Flager); Mark Cioffi (Hernando); Layla Collins and Myosha Powell (Hillsborough); Robert MacCallum and Kevin McDonald (Indian River); Melissa Giovanelli, Bill Ribble and Vanessa Chaviano (Lee); Marsha Powers (Martin); Mary Blanco (Miami-Dade); Allison Crumbley (Pasco); Erika Picard, Danielle Marolf and Stacy Geier (Pinellas); Karen Rose (Sarasota); Nate Spera (St. Lucie); and Donna Brosemer (Volusia).

The full list of the state Democratic Party endorsed candidates are: Debbi Hixon, Sarah Leonardi and Rebecca Thompson (Broward); Sarah Mannion (Duval); Nadia Combs and Jessica Vaughn (Hillsborough); Jeremy Rogers (Leon); Luisa Santos and Maxeme “Max” Tuchman (Miami-Dade); Stephanie Vanos (Orange); and Stephanie Arguello (Seminole).