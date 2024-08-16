August 16, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis, Dems wage proxy war over School Board candidates in local races
Conflict for Governor, Commish.

Gabrielle RussonAugust 16, 20246min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesOrlando

Democratic Primary in Orange Elections Supervisor race moved to November after only non-Dem gets booted

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Will Yvette Benarroch’s political network outperform Greg Folley’s expensive marketing in HD 81?

HeadlinesSW Florida

Lee Supervisor of Elections Tommy Doyle confirms affair with former employee

DeSantis Fried 3.25.21
Florida’s School Board races are becoming higher profile and more expensive.

It’s Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republicans versus Nikki Fried and the Democrats as they go head-to-head in endorsing opposing candidates for School Board contests across the state.

Throughout Florida, DeSantis is backing 23 School Board candidates, while the Democrats are giving support to 11 for Tuesday’s Primary.

“I’m happy to endorse this slate of school board candidates who have pledged to serve with a focus on student success, parental rights, and curriculum transparency,” DeSantis said recently on X as he announced his endorsements. “We want the best for our children and I’m confident all 23 candidates will build upon the success we’ve had here in Florida.”

Meanwhile, Fried announced Democrats are providing money and grassroots mobilization to its preferred School Board candidates.

“We are not going to let Ron DeSantis and his allies take over our school boards with far-right, Moms for Liberty candidates,” Fried said in a recent statement.

Could the endorsements help sway voters?

Maybe, said Aubrey Jewett, a political scientist at the University of Central Florida.

DeSantis’ backing could give candidates a bump, especially since voters typically don’t get as much information on local School Board races that can get overshadowed by presidential politics and more. They rely on endorsements to guide them in the smaller, local races, Jewett said.

“School Board endorsements from Ron DeSantis have had an impact on Republican and conservative voters and continue to have an impact. He remains popular with those groups and his endorsement is valued by Republican conservative candidates,” Jewett said.

But one conservative-leaning group that’s been quiet this election cycle is Moms for Liberty. The grassroots group fought against mask mandates during the pandemic and wants parents to have greater control over what books are in the school library. Its co-founder Bridget Ziegler, who sits on the Sarasota County School Board, was ensnared in a sex scandal with her husband.

“Moms for Liberty as an organization in Florida has to some degree become associated with scandal and hypocrisy because of the Ziegler incident and they have also become associated with book bans which many Floridians do not like,” Jewett said. “So overall, I think their endorsement is not as powerful as it was a couple years ago and has the possibility of creating a backlash effect in some races.”

For instance, Moms for Liberty has not issued an endorsement in one high-profile Orange County School Board race despite one of the candidate’s conservative leanings and similar ideology.

Florida’s School Board races are becoming higher-profile and more expensive. The nonpartisan races often become politicalized, as School Boards debate issues from masking during the COVID pandemic to book censorship and diversity initiatives. On November’s ballot, voters will decide on a constitutional amendment that would make School Board races officially partisan starting November 2026.

The full list of School Board candidates DeSantis is endorsing across the state is: Matt Susin and John Thomas (Brevard); Tony Ricardo, Becky Nathanson and Melody Bolduc (Duval); Derek Barrs (Flager); Mark Cioffi (Hernando); Layla Collins and Myosha Powell (Hillsborough); Robert MacCallum and Kevin McDonald (Indian River); Melissa Giovanelli, Bill Ribble and Vanessa Chaviano (Lee); Marsha Powers (Martin); Mary Blanco (Miami-Dade); Allison Crumbley (Pasco); Erika Picard, Danielle Marolf and Stacy Geier (Pinellas); Karen Rose (Sarasota); Nate Spera (St. Lucie); and Donna Brosemer (Volusia).

The full list of the state Democratic Party endorsed candidates are: Debbi Hixon, Sarah Leonardi and Rebecca Thompson (Broward); Sarah Mannion (Duval); Nadia Combs and Jessica Vaughn (Hillsborough); Jeremy Rogers (Leon); Luisa Santos and MaxemeMax” Tuchman (Miami-Dade); Stephanie Vanos (Orange); and Stephanie Arguello (Seminole).

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDemocratic Primary in Orange Elections Supervisor race moved to November after only non-Dem gets booted

One comment

  • PeterH

    August 16, 2024 at 5:55 pm

    Florida and several other red states are social engineering trial balloons for the future Republican implementation of Project 2025. DeSantis’s early adoption of this dangerous and goofy radical right wing agenda has ended his ability to win the hearts and minds of voters in a national election……and that’s a good thing!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories

Is Rob Hardwick running scared against St. Johns Sheriff challenger Jim Priester?

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more