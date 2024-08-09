U.S. Sugar partners with Glades groups to provide students back-to-school supplies

With the new school year set to begin, U.S. Sugar has joined with several local organizations to donate backpacks and other supplies to students returning to the classroom.

The organization helped distribute almost 5,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to students in Hendry and Palm Beach counties over the last several weeks. LaBelle students also received school uniforms.

“U.S. Sugar is committed to supporting student success in the classroom, and that starts by providing the tools students need to have an outstanding school year,” said Brannan Thomas, U.S. Sugar’s Community Relations Director. “On behalf of our company’s 3,000 employees, we wish the teachers, faculty members, parents and students a safe and successful school year.”

Among U.S. Sugar’s partners in the effort were the Clewiston Library, the Florida B. Thomas Community Library in Harlem, Florida Community Health Centers in the Glades, the Palm Beach County Education Foundation, Christ Central Church in LaBelle, Melissa’s House and Melissa’s Place homeless shelter in Pahokee, and the c ity of South Bay.

“Palm Beach County schools are greatly enriched through the generosity of corporate neighbors like U.S. Sugar,” said James Gavrilos, President & CEO of the Palm Beach County Education Foundation. “By aligning with us on delivering much-needed school supplies, it’s clear U.S. Sugar shares our foundation’s commitment to supporting and expanding learning opportunities throughout the region.”

U.S. Sugar has conducted similar giveaways before. The organization has also done various other forms of local charity work, including donating food to families in need and providing presents during the holidays.

“Families in Clewiston, Harlem and the Glades Communities are incredibly grateful for U.S. Sugar’s support for school supplies as students begin to head back to school,” said Nardina Johnson, Center Administrator for the Florida Community Health Center in Clewiston.

“Our communities can always count on U.S. Sugar to step up and provide support when it is needed, and this school year is no exception.”