Ron DeSantis slams Tim Walz ‘shtick’ in latest slam of Dem presidential ticket

Another day brings another Ron DeSantis denunciation of the Democratic candidate for Vice President, Tim Walz of Minnesota.
“This whole shtick is contradicted by the record,” DeSantis said at “The Gathering,” a conservative event in Georgia.
“He will give this stump speech and he says, you know, ‘Our neighbors can do what they want. It’s none of your damn business,'” DeSantis said. “This from the guy that set up a COVID snitch line, imploring Minnesotans to tattletale on their neighbors for leaving their house to walk the dog or go out and shoot hoops.”
The Governor called that a “total abuse of government power,” before moving on to note that Walz “used Minnesota tax dollars to put tampons in the boys’ bathrooms throughout the schools in Minnesota.”
“Are you kidding me? And then he talks about trying to say he’s like, ‘I just, I want people to be able to make your own health care decisions.’ Fine. Yeah, I agree. But he’s the one that mandated the experimental COVID mRNA shot. There was a lot of people that didn’t want that and he forced that on the state employees.”
DeSantis has not been shy in trying to define Walz for “government overreach” and for a lack of authenticity, calling him a “shyster” earlier this week.
During his appearance on Friday, he offered other thoughts on the presidential race as well, including suggesting Democrats and media allies are propping up Kamala Harris.
“They are manufacturing this candidacy out of whole cloth. They are creating, trying to create this excitement and look, the thing is, is sometimes that can create excitement, sometimes it can create momentum. And so this is all manufactured,” DeSantis said, before channeling Gertrude Stein’s comments on her native Pittsburgh to denounce the Democratic nominee.
“There’s no there there with Kamala, she doesn’t answer questions for good reasons because you know, she’ll talk about the passage of time and being unburdened by, I mean, it’s just nonsense.
3 comments
M. Mouse
August 9, 2024 at 12:46 pm
DeSantis is such a sad little man. Squeak!
MH/Duuuval
August 9, 2024 at 1:14 pm
Walz “used Minnesota tax dollars to put tampons in the boys’ bathrooms throughout the schools in Minnesota.”
Googled this fatuity by Dee and nothing comes up but the quote in this column.
Talk about creating something from whole cloth.
MarvinM
August 9, 2024 at 2:05 pm
Yeah, it took me like 2 minutes tops to find that the law did not require tampons in boys bathrooms but allowed schools/school districts the FREEDOM to supply them in boys bathrooms if they thought there was a reason to.
And it took me like another 5 minutes to find that the ‘snitch hotline’ resulted in the vast majority of cases, people were given a warning, many of whom didn’t even really know what the dangers could be. He was using it as a way to educate people with the sincere belief that it (wearing masks) would save their lives. He was quoted in an article at the time as saying ” ‘Please, just wear the mask so you live long enough to vote against me,'”
One Herman Cain might have wanted to listen to that advice so that he could have voted for Trump in 2020.
DeSantis is just trying to sling mud, probably trying to ingratiate himself back into relevance in the Republican party.