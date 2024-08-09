Ron DeSantis slams Tim Walz ‘shtick’ in latest slam of Dem presidential ticket

Another day brings another Ron DeSantis denunciation of the Democratic candidate for Vice President, Tim Walz of Minnesota.

“This whole shtick is contradicted by the record,” DeSantis said at “The Gathering,” a conservative event in Georgia.

“He will give this stump speech and he says, you know, ‘Our neighbors can do what they want. It’s none of your damn business,'” DeSantis said. “This from the guy that set up a COVID snitch line, imploring Minnesotans to tattletale on their neighbors for leaving their house to walk the dog or go out and shoot hoops.”

The Governor called that a “total abuse of government power,” before moving on to note that Walz “used Minnesota tax dollars to put tampons in the boys’ bathrooms throughout the schools in Minnesota.”

“Are you kidding me? And then he talks about trying to say he’s like, ‘I just, I want people to be able to make your own health care decisions.’ Fine. Yeah, I agree. But he’s the one that mandated the experimental COVID mRNA shot. There was a lot of people that didn’t want that and he forced that on the state employees.”

DeSantis has not been shy in trying to define Walz for “government overreach” and for a lack of authenticity, calling him a “shyster” earlier this week.

During his appearance on Friday, he offered other thoughts on the presidential race as well, including suggesting Democrats and media allies are propping up Kamala Harris.

“They are manufacturing this candidacy out of whole cloth. They are creating, trying to create this excitement and look, the thing is, is sometimes that can create excitement, sometimes it can create momentum. And so this is all manufactured,” DeSantis said, before channeling Gertrude Stein’s comments on her native Pittsburgh to denounce the Democratic nominee.

“There’s no there there with Kamala, she doesn’t answer questions for good reasons because you know, she’ll talk about the passage of time and being unburdened by, I mean, it’s just nonsense.