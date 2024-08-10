Rick Scott can’t rule out theory that CIA may have killed John F. Kennedy

Florida’s junior Senator is wading into a controversial moment in American history, and is not ruling out that a presidential assassination in 1963 may have been an inside job, by way of commenting about last month’s attempted assassination of Donald J. Trump and a lack of meaningful information from the Secret Service about it.

Rick Scott said Saturday that he “just read a book last year called JFK (and the) Unspeakable,” which posited that Kennedy was killed amid what author James W. Douglas calls “struggle with his national security state,” which apparently opened that historical question for him.

“And if you read the book then the CIA killed John F. Kennedy. I don’t know if they did or didn’t,” Scott said at “The Gathering,” an event hosted by conservative talk show host and commentator Erick Erickson.

Scott’s failure to rule out that the CIA was possibly involved with the Kennedy assassination runs counter to the official narrative promulgated by the Warren Commission in the wake of Lee Harvey Oswald’s killing of the President in Dallas, Texas.

The book has been lauded by an interesting cross section of cultural commentators, including Oliver Stone, who called it “the best account I have read of this tragedy and its significance.”

Robert F. Kennedy said there is “overwhelming evidence that the CIA was involved in his murder … beyond a reasonable doubt.”