August 10, 2024
Rick Scott can’t rule out theory that CIA may have killed John F. Kennedy
Rick Scott. Image via AP.

A.G. Gancarski

rick_scott_ap_05112022
'I don't know if they did or if they didn't.'

Florida’s junior Senator is wading into a controversial moment in American history, and is not ruling out that a presidential assassination in 1963 may have been an inside job, by way of commenting about last month’s attempted assassination of Donald J. Trump and a lack of meaningful information from the Secret Service about it.

Rick Scott said Saturday that he “just read a book last year called JFK (and the) Unspeakable,” which posited that Kennedy was killed amid what author James W. Douglas calls “struggle with his national security state,” which apparently opened that historical question for him.

“And if you read the book then the CIA killed John F. Kennedy. I don’t know if they did or didn’t,” Scott said at “The Gathering,” an event hosted by conservative talk show host and commentator Erick Erickson.

Scott’s failure to rule out that the CIA was possibly involved with the Kennedy assassination runs counter to the official narrative promulgated by the Warren Commission in the wake of Lee Harvey Oswald’s killing of the President in Dallas, Texas.

The book has been lauded by an interesting cross section of cultural commentators, including Oliver Stone, who called it “the best account I have read of this tragedy and its significance.”

Robert F. Kennedy said there is “overwhelming evidence that the CIA was involved in his murder … beyond a reasonable doubt.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • ScienceBLVR

    August 10, 2024 at 3:37 pm

    Why is the, It’s just a lone gunman theory, so difficult for people to accept or believe? Historically it’s happened many times. Even the Trump shooter- heck he looks 14 years old in the picture-was able to quite simply climb onto a building roof and take some shots.. not a grand conspiracy, just a screwed up teen with a gun. Maybe Rick’s Navy hat is not an effective enough barrier to keep out the alien brain signals..

    Reply

Categories