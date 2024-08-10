Marco Rubio ‘proud to endorse’ Kari Lake in Arizona Senate race: Report

Not every move Sen. Marco Rubio makes is for a Florida audience, as shown by an out-of-state endorsement promulgated nationally on Saturday.

The Sunshine State’s senior Senator is supporting Kari Lake in the U.S. Senate race in Arizona, finally backing the former television journalist after she won a Primary earlier this month.

““Kari Lake is the proven fighter we need in the Senate to secure the border, grow our economy, lower the cost of living, and push pro-family policies,” Rubio said, as reported by the New York Post. “I am proud to endorse her for Senate in Arizona. Her opponent votes with Kamala Harris 100 percent of the time. Kari will be a strong voice for all Arizonans.”

“He has fought for the American Dream, the family, and our national security. I look forward to working with him in the Senate to get our country back on track,” Lake said, adding that she was “honored” to be backed by Rubio.

Lake trails Democrat Ruben Gallego by more than three points, per the Real Clear Politics polling average.