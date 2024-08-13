August 13, 2024
Time to worry? Marco Rubio slides below 50% approval in new poll

A.G. GancarskiAugust 13, 20244min0

0822_Rubio_Politicians
The Senator is underwater with independent voters.

In the Republican “red wave” of 2022, Florida’s senior Senator cruised to a General Election win with more than 57% of the vote.

Yet the latest USA Today/Suffolk University/WSVN-TV survey suggests Florida voters may be cooling on Marco Rubio roughly a quarter of the way into his third term in office.

In a phone poll of 500 likely voters conducted between Aug. 7 and Aug. 11, Rubio is below majority approval, but still above water, with 47% of respondents regarding him favorably and 40% disapproving.

Rubio’s performance should be contextualized in the professed party split of respondents, as this effectively is an R+8 survey: 42% think of themselves as Republicans, 34% Democrats and 21% are independent.

Ironically, Rubio’s worst regional performance is in his home of South Florida, the only one of four parts of the state where he’s underwater. He has 43% approval against 46% disapproval among those voters who know him best.

Meanwhile, the Senator is stronger in North Florida (55% approval, 35% disapproval), in West Florida (45% approval, 38% disapproval), and in East Florida (48% approval, 40% disapproval).

Rubio is underwater with independents, meanwhile, a metric that could be more meaningful if Republicans didn’t have a 1 million registered voter advantage over the opposition party. He’s at 50% disapproval among unaligned voters, with just 39% approval.

In better news, his strength with Republicans makes up for his weakness among Democrats. In his own party, 81% approve of the Senator, with just 8% disapproving. Among the other party, Rubio has 14% approval against 72% disapproval.

The Senator does well with every age cohort, save one.

Among voters between 35 and 49 years old, Rubio is underwater, with 41% approval and 46% disapproval.

But voters under 35 regard him favorably on a plurality basis (44% to 40%), while a majority of voters 50 years of age or older also approve of the Senator.

Turning to ethnicity, Rubio performs best with Hispanics, with whom he has 56% approval against 34% disapproval. A majority of white voters (51%) also approve of him, while he is predictably underwater with Black voters, with 17% approval and 68% disapproval.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

