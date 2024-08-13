Naples named top American city to live in by U.S. News & World Report

Naples has been named the best place to live in America, according to an analysis by U.S. News & World Report this year.

The news outlet ranked Naples at No. 1 largely due to its senior-citizen amenities and a welcoming atmosphere. But the analysis said Naples offers more than just retirement considerations.

“Long known as a preferred retirement spot for the rich, powerful and cold-averse, the greater Naples area supplies pristine beaches, sprawling golf courses, and fine dining and shopping. Closer to the area’s rural interior, meanwhile, cattle graze and seasonal workers pick tomatoes in the fields around Immokalee, a farming community an hour’s drive outside of Naples,” the U.S. News & World Report ranking said.

The report went on to say that while Naples is somewhat off the beaten path in the southwest corner of Florida, it’s still a popular spot for visitors from larger metropolitan areas. Naples is within a three-hour drive from Tampa to the north and an equal drive from Miami to the east.

While Naples may be the best place to live in the country, according to the ranking, the report acknowledged that the city’s growing popularity is starting to create some concerns.

“But proximity to the beach, loads of sunshine and no state income tax come with drawbacks. Continued growth and development are exacerbating a lack of affordable homes in Naples. And traffic, although nowhere near the levels seen in larger Florida metro areas, tends to choke roadways in the urban area during the winter months,” the analysis said.

No other Florida cities made the Top 10 list as Boise, Idaho, was ranked second and Colorado Springs, Colorado was ranked third.

Sarasota was the other Florida city to make the Top 20. Sarasota came in 11th.

“Sarasota has a distinct vibe that’s different from Florida’s relative coastal cities, with its own vibrant arts scene, beachy atmosphere and burgeoning food culture. People who choose Sarasota as their home are generally called by its unique charm,” the report stated.

There were a total of six Florida cities listed in the Top 50. Fort Myers, Tampa and Pensacola all fell in the 30s and Melbourne came in at No. 49.

U.S. News & World Report used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI and U.S. Department of Labor to compile the 2024-25 list of 150 best places to live in America. They also added in factors such as quality of life, housing affordability, crime rates and quality of education among other elements to compile the list.

The publication also had breakout rankings for that best places to live in each state. According to U.S. News & World Report, The Top 10 Florida cities to live in included the six already mentioned, as well as Jacksonville at No. 7, Orlando at No. 8, Tallahassee at No. 9 and Ocala at at No. 10.