August 13, 2024
Ric Bradshaw lands double honors — presidential lifetime achievement and special thanks from U.S. Secret Service

sheriff-ric-bradshaw
'Under your leadership, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office provided our personnel with the necessary resources and manpower that helped ensure the success of our protective mission.'

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw has been recognized twice this week for his outstanding service to his community and beyond, with a special acknowledgement from the U.S. Secret Service and with the prestigious President’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

As part of his lifetime achievement award, Bradshaw will receive a Presidential Letter and the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award signed by President Joe Biden at a ceremony on Aug. 17, 2024. He’ll be honored alongside others from various sectors, including students, business leaders, clergy, civil rights leaders, musicians, politicians and professional athletes.

The award recognizes individuals who standout for their exceptional contributions to community service.

“I am deeply humbled to receive the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award. This honor holds a special meaning for me, as it reflects not only my personal commitment but the collective effort and dedication of our team at the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office,” Bradshaw said of the honor.

“Serving our community has been both a duty and a privilege. I am thankful to President Biden for this honor and remain committed to our mission of serving and protecting with honor.”

The President’s Volunteer Service Award Program, under which the lifetime achievement award is given, was created by executive order of former President George W. Bush, with the goal of recognizing volunteers who devote hundreds of hours each year to assisting others. Recipients can include individuals, families and organizations throughout the U.S.

The lifetime achievement award is given to those who have contributed more than 4,000 hours of service.

Additionally, Bradshaw also recently received a certificate of appreciation from the U.S. Secret Service for his work assisting with security measures at Mar-a-Lago, the residence of former President Donald Trump.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank you for the outstanding support you have consistently given the U.S. Secret Service. You have made significant contributions that have benefitted our agency for many years since we established presence at Mar-a-Lago, and I want to personally thank you for your unwavering support,” U.S. Secret Service Acting Director Ronald Rowe wrote in a letter to Bradshaw along with the certificate.

Rowe specifically thanked Bradshaw for his assistance with security during a recent visit from Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu visited Mar-a-Lago in late July to meet with Trump amid ongoing protests over Israel’s handling of the war in Gaza that has been ongoing since Hamas attacked Israel in October and took hundreds hostage, including some American citizens.

“Under your leadership, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office provided our personnel with the necessary resources and manpower that helped ensure the success of our protective mission. Your cooperation in these matters is vital to our shared law enforcement goals,” Rowe wrote.

Bradshaw, a Democrat, is running for a sixth term leading the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO). He faces Alex Freeman in a Democratic Primary on Aug. 20.

The winner of that contest will face the winner of the Republican Primary between Lauro Diaz, a 27-year veteran of PBSO, and Michael Gauger, Bradshaw’s No. 2 at PBSO for 16 years.

Bradshaw is far-and-away the front-runner in both the Primary and eventual General Election, raising the most money of anyone running.

These are familiar foes for Bradshaw. He beat Freeman in the 2020 Primary and bested Diaz in the General Election.

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

