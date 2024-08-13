Kat Cammack promises to remain Gator nation’s fighter in Congress

A digital advertisement for U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack’s re-election campaign says “Gator nation” doesn’t need a chicken representing them.

“Gator Nation is my home, and I will continue to work tirelessly for my constituents to protect and defend their freedoms,” Cammack said. “I will stand with President (Donald) Trump to get our country back on track and to secure our nation’s borders, strengthen our economy, protect the unborn, and bring sanity back to Washington.”

In her first districtwide ad this cycle, the Gainesville Republican highlights the university reputation of Florida’s 3rd Congressional District as she vies for a third term. But as she heads into an Aug. 20 Republican Primary, the incumbent also leans on a conservative message in line with the deep red, agriculture-dominated parts of the district.

“The radical Left’s on a warpath,” a narrator states, “and too many politicians in Washington are too chicken to fight back.”

The ad displays images of Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and Democratic President Joe Biden, then shifts to pictures of actual chickens.

It then shows Cammack holding up a chicken and looking at the camera with a grimace.

“Gator Nation counts on Kat,” the narrator continues. “In Congress, nobody fights harder than Kat Cammack for Florida values.”

She noted that Trump is a fellow Floridian on the ballot this year as the Republican presidential nominee. Trump has endorsed Cammack, who also backed him in the Presidential Primary this year.

That ad touts that Trump knew Cammack would fight to secure the border and defend Second Amendment rights and the sanctity of life. Images flip from Cammack with Trump to ones of her holding a hunting rifle.

The words “No apologies, no surrender” appear on the screen as the ad closes.

Cammack faces Republican Primary challenger Alec Stevens, a real estate agent who qualified in April. The winner of the Aug. 20 Primary will advance to face Democrat Tom Wells in November.

The incumbent has spent $1.4 million seeking re-election, and closed July with another nearly $723,000 in cash on hand, available. In contrast, Stevens through July had spent just under $14,000 on the peace and reported no additional cash.