August 13, 2024
Marking 40 years of Florida service, Duke Energy provides $40K in grants to nonprofits
Duke Energy.

Drew DixonAugust 13, 2024

Duke-Energy (Large)
4 nonprofit organizations throughout Florida will get $10K each to commemorate four decades of service by Duke Energy.

Duke Energy is marking its 40th year of operations in Florida with donations amounting to $40,000 to four nonprofit organizations in the Sunshine State.

Four charitable organizations operating in Florida will receive $10,000 each in grants from the Duke Energy Foundation. The grants will be used to support the work of those nonprofits in Florida.

“For four decades, the Duke Energy Foundation has proudly helped fund many important initiatives in Florida,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state President, noting the company has 1.9 residential customers in the state.

“It’s only appropriate to commemorate this significant milestone with grants to deserving nonprofit organizations that are helping make a real, lasting difference in the lives of our family, friends and neighbors.”

The organizations receiving the Duke Energy grants include:

Feeding Florida.

Florida State Parks Foundation.

American Red Cross.

Prospera Florida (Hispanic Business Initiative Fund).

Feeding Florida consists of nine food banks supporting more than 2,400 local charitable agencies that provide food directly to individuals and families in Florida.

“The Duke Energy Foundation shares our mission to uplift Florida’s communities. We are honored to be selected as a grantee as part of their 40th anniversary celebration,” said Robin Safley, Feeding Florida Executive Director. “Duke Energy continues to place focus on the importance of increasing access to nutritious food, and their support will allow our food banks to serve even more Florida families.”

Prospera is a business development organization in Hispanic communities throughout Florida. The organization cultivates bilingual programs that help expand and add more businesses among Hispanics in Florida.

“Being selected by Duke Energy as a special anniversary grant recipient in Florida is an honor, evidence of the trust developed during our long-standing collaboration, and another example of their generous support of small businesses and the Hispanic community,” said Augusto Sanabria, Prospera President and CEO.

“We congratulate the Duke Energy Foundation on its 40th anniversary and remain committed to being diligent stewards of their investments in our mission to help start, sustain and grow Hispanic-owned businesses to achieve community prosperity.”

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

Categories