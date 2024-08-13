Chris Hall says Greg Folley has the conservative record to represent HD 81

House candidate Greg Folley has secured the support of the current Collier County Commission Chair.

County Commissioner Chris Hall is endorsing the Marco Island City Councilman in House District 81.

“Greg is a dedicated and principled leader who truly understands the needs and concerns of our community,” said Hall, a Naples Republican.

“His commitment to conservative values, fiscal responsibility, and strong advocacy for parental rights makes him the ideal candidate to represent us in the State House. Greg’s proven track record of service, combined with his clear vision for the future of our district, demonstrates that he has the integrity, honesty, and determination required to effectively serve our community.”

Folley faces Yvette Benarroch in an Aug. 20 Republican Primary in the HD 81. The Primary has already seen more than $1 million spent by campaigns, most of that by Folley.

Hall said he trusted Folley as a conservative on policy.

“He is unwavering in his commitment to protecting our constitutional rights, keeping taxes low so that hard-working Floridians keep more of their earnings, and strongly supporting our police,” Hall said.

“Greg recognizes the vital role law enforcement plays in keeping our communities safe and is dedicated to ensuring they have the resources and respect they deserve. As a fellow public servant, I know how important it is to have a representative who will stand up for our values and work with unwavering dedication. Greg Folley is that leader, and I am confident that he will make a positive and lasting impact in the Florida Legislature. Join me in supporting Greg Folley for State Representative. Together, we can ensure a stronger future for Collier County and the entire state of Florida.”

Hall won election to the Collier County Commission in 2022.

Folley praised the county leader’s record and embraced his support.

“While serving on the County Commission, Commissioner Hall has used his vast experience to put the best interests of Collier County residents first and fight for the God-given freedoms we have under the U.S. Constitution,” Folley said.

“It is an honor to have his endorsement in my race for State Representative. We both share the same commitment to preserving our founding principles of faith, freedom, and family, and I can’t wait to get right to work defending these values in Tallahassee.”