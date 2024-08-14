August 14, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell earns James Clyburn endorsement
Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiAugust 14, 20243min1

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida race car driver throws first pitch at Giants v. Nationals game to raise remind people to ‘call before you dig’

2024 - InitiativesHeadlines

Dueling polls show different levels of support for legalizing pot for adults

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Florida hospitality leader offers its support to Tom Leek in contention SD 7 contest

Jim Clyburn
DMP is 'honored to have the support of a true American hero.'

A former member of Congress looking to serve in the Senate is being getting support from an erstwhile former colleague who is one of the longest-serving Democrats in Washington.

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell is the leader we desperately need representing Florida in the halls of the U.S. Senate,” said U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina.

“During our time working together in Congress, I witnessed Debbie’s steadfast commitment to serving her constituents and protecting the very freedoms that Rick Scott wants to strip away. Extremist politicians like Rick Scott continue to threaten our democracy by pushing a national abortion ban and robbing seniors’ Social Security and Medicare benefits. I am proud to endorse Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, a true champion for freedom and prosperity, in her race for U.S. Senate. Together, Floridians will elect a leader who will protect their values and fight for a brighter future for all.”

Clyburn, first elected in 1992, has served in various leadership positions during his time in Washington. Accepting his endorsement, Mucarsel-Powell says she is “honored to have the support of a true American hero.” 

“Congressman Clyburn’s lifelong dedication to fighting for freedom and equality has been an inspiration to me and so many others. Standing together, we will continue fighting for the fundamental rights and opportunities for all Americans. United, we will defeat Rick Scott and his extremist agenda,” Mucarsel-Powell vowed.

Mucarsel-Powell and Scott have been in General Election mode for months now. And the Aug. 20 Primary is expected to confirm a matchup that has been anticipated for the entire 2024 cycle.

Both candidates are north of $4.3 million on hand and up against tomato can competition next Tuesday.

Mucarsel-Powell’s main opponent Stanley Campbell ended Q2 with nearly $400,000 on hand, but his campaign has been plagued with internal issues of late, at the worst possible time in the cycle for that to happen.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCulinary program for inmates celebrates first graduation since re-opening, dedicates onsite café to its late former instructor

nextFlorida hospitality leader offers its support to Tom Leek in contention SD 7 contest

One comment

  • Day 24

    August 14, 2024 at 5:12 pm

    Okay. BFD. Most people have no idea who he is.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories