Debbie Mucarsel-Powell earns James Clyburn endorsement

A former member of Congress looking to serve in the Senate is being getting support from an erstwhile former colleague who is one of the longest-serving Democrats in Washington.

“Debbie Mucarsel-Powell is the leader we desperately need representing Florida in the halls of the U.S. Senate,” said U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina.

“During our time working together in Congress, I witnessed Debbie’s steadfast commitment to serving her constituents and protecting the very freedoms that Rick Scott wants to strip away. Extremist politicians like Rick Scott continue to threaten our democracy by pushing a national abortion ban and robbing seniors’ Social Security and Medicare benefits. I am proud to endorse Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, a true champion for freedom and prosperity, in her race for U.S. Senate. Together, Floridians will elect a leader who will protect their values and fight for a brighter future for all.”

Clyburn, first elected in 1992, has served in various leadership positions during his time in Washington. Accepting his endorsement, Mucarsel-Powell says she is “honored to have the support of a true American hero.”

“Congressman Clyburn’s lifelong dedication to fighting for freedom and equality has been an inspiration to me and so many others. Standing together, we will continue fighting for the fundamental rights and opportunities for all Americans. United, we will defeat Rick Scott and his extremist agenda,” Mucarsel-Powell vowed.

Mucarsel-Powell and Scott have been in General Election mode for months now. And the Aug. 20 Primary is expected to confirm a matchup that has been anticipated for the entire 2024 cycle.

Both candidates are north of $4.3 million on hand and up against tomato can competition next Tuesday.

Mucarsel-Powell’s main opponent Stanley Campbell ended Q2 with nearly $400,000 on hand, but his campaign has been plagued with internal issues of late, at the worst possible time in the cycle for that to happen.