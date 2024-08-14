August 14, 2024
Florida hospitality leader offers its support to Tom Leek in contention SD 7 contest
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 3/8/24-House Appropriations Chair Rep. Tom Leek, R-Ormond Beach, listens to a question just before the House approved the budget, Friday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Jacob OglesAugust 14, 20245min0

FLAPOL030824CH028
'Tom has consistently championed Florida’s hospitality sector.'

The state’s leading hospitality advocate wants to see Tom Leek in the Senate.

The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association (FRLA) is endorsing the Ormond Beach Republican as he seeks a promotion for state House.

“On behalf of the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association and Florida’s premier hospitality and tourism industry, I am proud to endorse Rep. Tom Leek for Florida’s open seat in Senate District 7,” said Carol Dover, President and CEO of FRLA.

Leek faces former St. Johns Sheriff David Shoar and retired wrestler Gerry James in an Aug. 20 Republican Primary. The winner will advance to the General Election and face Democrat George “T” Hill in November. But in the heavily Republican district, the winner of the August Primary will most likely become the district’s next Senator, succeeding retiring Sen. Travis Hutson.

Dover said Leek was “unquestionably the best choice.”

“Representative Leek is a proven leader who recognizes that thriving businesses are the backbone of Florida’s economy, driving job creation, supporting families, and fueling growth,” Dover added.

“His steadfast commitment to safeguarding businesses through effective tort reform and his proactive role in advancing policies that have bolstered our state’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic underscore his dedication. Tom has consistently championed Florida’s hospitality sector and has earned our full support.”

Leek’s legislative background also seemed to play a key role in him securing the backing of the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee, the political arm for Senate Republicans.

In an endorsement announcement, Dover outlines specific accomplishments important to Florida’s restaurant and hotel industries.

That included sponsoring a ban on “vaccine passports” during the pandemic signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The association also noted Leek’s work in the last Legislative Session as House Appropriations Committee Chair.

The FRLA is one of the most influential organizations with the Legislature in tourism-rich Florida.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

Categories