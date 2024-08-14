August 14, 2024
Florida race car driver throws first pitch at Giants v. Nationals game to raise remind people to ‘call before you dig’

Staff ReportsAugust 14, 2024

Buried electric, natural gas and water utility warning flag with shovel. Notify utility locate company for underground utilities, call before you dig and digging safety concept
Every year in Florida, underground utilities are damaged by digging, which can be avoided by calling 811 ahead of time.

Josh Williams, a NASCAR Xfinity Series driver from Port Charlotte, threw out the first pitch last week at a game between the San Francisco Giants and the Washington Nationals in Washington, D.C., to promote safe digging practices on National 811 Day.

Williams drives the No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro sponsored by Call811.com. The 811 number is for individuals to call before digging to ensure they don’t disrupt underground utilities. National 811 Day raises awareness of the importance of calling before you dig, for homeowners, contractors or construction professionals.

Common Ground Alliance is the national association working to protect underground utility lines and people who dig near them. The group’s President and CEO, Sarah Magruder Lyle, and U.S. Department of Transportation Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administrator Tristan Brown joined Williams at the ceremonial event. Digger the Dog, the 811 mascot, was also on hand.

The issue is far more important than most people realize. Each year, underground power, water, internet, natural gas and other utility lines are damaged by construction and other digging activity, which puts both property and lives at risk. To put that in perspective, that’s 66 times per day.

The 811 number is available nationally, including in Florida where it’s branded “Sunshine 811.” Anyone planning activity that requires digging should call the number several days ahead of their project’s expected start date to allow utilities to be marked to avoid unintentional damage and potential injury.

Williams has been driving for nearly 10 years in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. He’s notched 17 Top-10 finishes over his career and led 23 laps. He reached a peak ranking of No. 15 in 2020 and is currently ranked No. 18 in the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, with three Top-10 finishes and 14 laps led.

Prior to driving in NASCAR, Williams raced in the ARCA Menards Series where he won twice, finished in the Top 5 15 times and had 50 Top-10 finishes through nine seasons.

Staff Reports

