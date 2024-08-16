Many Dolphins starters to make preseason debut on Saturday

Most of the key starters are expected to make their 2024 preseason debuts for the Miami Dolphins when the team faces the Washington Commanders in the second preseason game for both teams tomorrow night (7 p.m. ET, WFOR).

Miami opened the preseason with a 20-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons in a game where most of the key starters for the Dolphins did not play. That sets up Friday’s game as an important tune-up for players like quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and the team’s other stars.

Miami is projected as the third-place team in the AFC East by most sportsbooks, trailing the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets, although the margin is narrow.

In the opener, Skylar Thompson and Mike White split the snaps at quarterback, with Thompson getting the start. Neither quarterback was particularly accurate. Thompson completed 8 of 19 passes for 43 yards with a touchdown and an interception. White completed just 4 of 14 passes for 26 yards. To say the least, the expectation is that Tagovailoa will play better on Friday if he does, indeed, play.

“I want some starters to play in the game,” said Miami head coach Mike McDaniel. “To say exactly which individuals those are, specifically with the injuries that you have to manage, we’ll make some final assessments. The approach will be that the guys that are known starters, with exceptions, that they will get some action this game and we’ll take it case by case from there.”

The Dolphins and Commanders held joint practices this week, as is common in the NFL preseason, which could impact player usage in the game. The consensus among NFL coaches is that they get more out of combined practices than preseason games because of the controlled nature of the sessions.

The most intriguing storyline for Washington is how rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels will play. The second pick of the draft and last season’s Heisman Trophy winner played one series in last week’s preseason opener against the Jets.

Daniels completed two of three passes, including a 42-yard connection with wide receiver Dyami Brown. The running game took over for the second half of the drive, which culminated in a Washington touchdown.

Miami will also be looking to see which players who are fighting for roster spots stand out. Roster cuts aren’t due until after next week’s games, but McDaniel said this week that he is looking for players to show improvement as the preseason continues.

“We don’t pretend to know the final answer. I think that’s super important,” McDaniel said. “You have to stay true to the thing that is of importance. To me, that is that players get to determine who is on the team by their actions. It’s not predisposed. Pay attention to everything and where guys are at is very important.”

The Dolphins conclude the preseason schedule next Friday in Tampa against the Buccaneers.