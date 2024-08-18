August 18, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

4 Republican candidates compete for chance to hold HD 94 seat

Robert HaughnAugust 18, 20246min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesUniversities

UF institute awarded multi-million grant for research on rare brain disorder

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Citrus County Sheriff faces stiff challenge in re-election bid

HeadlinesSW Florida

George Kruse, Kevin Van Ostenbridge battle in rare Commissioner-on-Commissioner Republican Primary

HD 94 PRIMARY Christian Acosta, Anthony Aguirre, Gabrielle Fox, Meg Weinberger
The race to succeed term-limited state Rep. Rick Roth will include 4 Republicans, none of whom have ever held public office.

Four Republicans aim to succeed term-limited Republican state Rep. Rick Roth in Florida House District 94.

Republicans Christian Acosta, Anthony Aguirre, Gabrielle Fox and Meg Weinberger are all battling for the GOP nomination.

Weinberger entered the race in June 2023. She runs a Palm Beach Gardens animal sanctuary called Rescue Life, and has served on numerous boards as an animal advocate. Though she is a first-time candidate for office, she has been able to earn major endorsements.

Weinberger earned the nickname “MAGA Meg” after getting support former President Donald Trump and other MAGA affiliates, such as U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz. Weinberger also got support from other prominent Florida Republicans, including Delray Beach state Rep. Mike Caruso and Palm Bay state Rep. Randy Fine.

Weinberger’s campaign has raised $267,689 in outside cash and spent $284,857 as of Aug. 15. She also poured in a $50,000 candidate loan. Her political committee, Friends of Megan Weinberger, raised another $230,000 and spent $224,989.

Aguirre, a health-care focused businessman at Medtronic, entered the race in April 2023. This is his first time running for office. But he recently received a key endorsement from Gov. Ron DeSantis, after Aguirre ran sharing similar talking points with DeSantis about combatting “woke” culture.

That pits DeSantis and Trump at odds in this Primary, with each backing a different Republican candidate.

DeSantis made clear that he opposed Weinberger. He accused her and her husband of donating to prominent Democrats like Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, Charlie Crist and Andrew Gillum.

Aguirre’s campaign has raised a bit less than Weinberger’s. His campaign account brought in $191,215 and he poured in $80,000 of his own money, though it appears he spent none of that. Expenditures from his campaign account total $179,159. His political committee, the Palm Beach Conservative Leadership Fund, raised $111,000 and spent $4,234.

Acosta is an engineering professor at Palm Beach State College. He entered the race for HD 94 around the same time as Weinberger, in June 2023. Acosta most notably ran for Florida’s 21st Congressional District in 2020, losing in the Primary to Laura Loomer.

Fox is a Palm Beach Gardens psychologist and entrepreneur who runs two firms. Like Aguirre and Weinberger, she is running for public office for the first time.

Fox and Acosta have raised a good bit less in the race, with Acosta raising $48,383 and spending $45,242. Fox’s campaign has raised $12,078 and spent $10,617. She does have a committee, PBC Conservative Patriots, but it only raised $397 and that much was spent as well.

The winner of the Republican Primary will go against unopposed Democratic candidate Rachelle Litt in November.

HD 94 covers the West Palm Beach to Belle Glade’s agricultural areas. In 2022, the district favored DeSantis over Crist by 15 percentage points, according to MCI Maps. In 2020, President Joe Biden edged out Trump for the area, indicating that this could be a toss-up district if Democrats can mount a strong campaign this cycle.

The Primary will take place on Aug. 20.

Post Views: 0

Robert Haughn

Robert Haughn is a University of Central Florida student studying print journalism. He has covered UCF news for the school’s paper, NSM Today, since 2022, most recently as the beat reporter for campus government, covering affairs in Student Government, the Board of Trustees and the Office of the President, and won the NSM Editor’s award for News Editor’s Pick. You can reach Robert at [email protected] and at Twitter/X @rhaughn361.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGeorge Kruse, Kevin Van Ostenbridge battle in rare Commissioner-on-Commissioner Republican Primary

nextCitrus County Sheriff faces stiff challenge in re-election bid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories