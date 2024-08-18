Florida Republicans outraised Democrats 7-to-1

Over the last four-and-a-half months, Florida Republicans have outraised Democrats by a considerable seven-to-one margin.

Florida Division of Elections reports showed the state GOP collected more than $15.6 million between April 1 and Aug. 15. Meanwhile, state Democrats in the same period raised just under $2.25 million.

That leaves the Florida Democratic Party with just under $18 million in cash on hand heading into the presidential election. But the Republican Party of Florida has close to $32.3 million in the bank.

The Republican Party slammed their Democratic counterparts for filing reports quietly without any public announcement.

“In the darkness of night, (FDP Chair) Nikki Fried filed a financial report that confirmed what we all knew: the Florida Democrats have been faking ‘momentum all along,” said RPOF Chair Evan Power. “Fundraising indicates support from small to large donors for leaders and public policy. Nikki Fried’s paltry outcome demonstrates that there are few buyers for what Fried and Florida Democrats are selling.

“They are being outraised, outworked, out-registered, and were overcome in the Spring election cycle. I hope Nikki Fried flew coach on her way to the Democrat National Convention in Chicago as Democrats meet to complete the coup against their primary voters.”

Florida Republicans were somewhat lifted by a $2.5 million donation from the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee, the dedicated political arm of the Florida Senate Republican caucus. That alone was more than Florida Democrats raised the entire fundraising period. In comparison, the Florida Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee gave $100,000 to the state party.

Los Angeles portfolio manager Sheldon Stone also donated $1 million to the state party. The Seminole Tribe gave $400,000, and the estate of John Ernest O’Brien Orlando gave $300,000.

The development company behind Universal Studios Florida also donated more than $350,000 in lodging and ticket donations.

The biggest donor to the Florida Democratic Party was the federal Our Democracy PAC, which is based in Miami and gave $160,000.

The FDP issued no release about fundraising but Fried did post on social media about the upcoming Democratic National Convention.

“The entire Democratic Party ecosystem is coming together for this historical week to lead us to a historic will,” she posted.

The Republican Party of Florida announced its fundraising numbers on Friday and trumpeted the amount in a news release. The release noted that the majority of the money came since July 1.

The party also recently saw its voter registration advantage grow to 1 million for the first time in history.

“These great achievements are the result of hard work and the popular support for our Republican leaders at every level. You cannot fake this: the dollars are real as is our grassroots support,” Power said. “They understand the importance of electing President Donald J. Trump and all our Republican candidates this August and November because the American Dream is on the line.

“There is too much on the line in this election and we are not going to sit on our laurels. The RPOF is going to continue to move the needle and deliver for Florida voters who want a secure border, an end to crazy inflationary policies, and peace and stability both here and abroad.”