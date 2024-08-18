Anheuser-Busch, distributor provide 50K cans of drinking water in wake of Debby

More than 50,000 cans of water were provided to Hurricane Debby’s victims as the storm hit and passed through Florida’s Big Bend region in early August.

Anheuser-Busch and local wholesaler Tri-Eagle Sales provided emergency cans of drinking water to communities in the Big Bend area. The assistance was provided at the behest of the American Red Cross as residents began to recover from the storm that plowed through Florida’s West Coast and then barreled through inland areas on its way to Savannah, Georgia, and eventually winded its way into the Atlantic Ocean before running up the East Coast of the United States.

The emergency cans of water produced by Anheuser-Busch were donated and distributed with the help of Tri-Eagle to residents and first responders who helped people survive and recover from the hurricane. The water went to residents in Florida, where there was widespread flooding and property damage.

“We are honored to serve as an Anheuser-Busch wholesaler and stand ready to support our community by joining hands with the American Red Cross to provide emergency drinking water during times of crisis. Together, we can make a difference and ensure that those in need have access to essential resources when it matters most,” said Tripp Transou IV, vice president of business development for Tri-Eagle Sales.

Anheuser-Busch has been producing emergency drinking water since 1988 and has had a long-standing relief association with the American Red Cross for emergency and natural disaster recovery efforts.

“The American Red Cross is deeply grateful to Anheuser-Busch and Tri-Eagle Sales for their generous donation and delivery of safe drinking water following the damage left from Hurricane Debby,” said Lauren Ulrich, executive director of operations management and logistics for the American Red Cross. “We appreciate their ongoing support of our mission and feel fortunate to count them as partners.”

Since Anheuser-Busch started producing emergency drinking water, the company has distributed 90 million cans of relief water.