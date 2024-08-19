Palm Coast City Council member quits in middle of her term

A Palm Coast City Council member has abruptly resigned, and it’s not clear how the city will proceed in the middle of an election season and as the final touches on the city’s annual budget is closing out.

Cathy Heighter submitted her resignation to the city late Friday and said she’ll officially step down on Aug. 23.

“I have decided it is time for me to step down to focus on my personal health and well being,” Heighter said in her resignation letter. “Please know that I am committed to ensuring a smooth transition.”

Heighter went on to say that she’ll pursue work in veteran services and those activities in multiple counties in the First Coast area and Volusia County.

Heighter was elected to the District 4 Palm Coast seat just two years ago for a post that holds a four-year term.

Palm Coast Director of Communications and Marketing Brittany Kershaw said the City Council will likely decide at its Aug. 27 meeting on how to proceed and what they should do about Heighter’s soon-to-be vacant seat.

Palm Coast leaders are not only wrapping up the annual budget, which has to be enacted by Oct. 1, but also are wrangling the state-required comprehensive plan, which is designed to control housing and business development and restrain urban sprawl through 2050.

The city has options and the Council can agree among themselves to fill the position, even though there are other seats up for election in the Nov. 5 ballot.

“If, for any reason other than recall or assuming the office of Mayor, a vacancy occurs in the office of any Council seat within the first two years of a term, the office shall be filled by appointment within 90 days following the occurrence of such vacancy by majority vote of the remaining Council members,” the city’s charter states.

But the Council is not obliged to fill the position on the board, either, according to the charter.

“If said vacancy occurs within six months of the next regularly scheduled election, the remaining council members may delay the appointment. Such appointments shall last until the next regularly scheduled election, at which time the seat shall be declared open and an election held for the remaining two years of the original term, thus continuing the original staggering of district seats,” the charter states.

Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin said there’s plenty of leeway for the City Council to deliberate the next move.

“Our City Council has been committed to solving problems and maintaining the momentum that keeps Palm Coast thriving. We are resilient and will continue to work hard for our community, ensuring that our city remains strong and focused on the future,” Alfin said.