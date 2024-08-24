Takeaways from Tallahassee — The final countdown

Now begins the final countdown to November.

Florida held its Primary Election this past week, and many important races were decided up and down the ballot across the state, ranging from the Miami-Dade County Mayor to a bitter congressional Primary in Northwest Florida won by Rep. Matt Gaetz.

The only statewide races that were decided featured incumbent U.S. Sen. Rick Scott easily defeating two Republican opponents, while former Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell won the Democratic Primary against three other candidates.

Secretary of State Cord Byrd suggested that the lack of competitive statewide Primaries contributed to an overall lower turnout. The numbers posted as of Friday showed that the turnout wound up being slightly more than 22% — lower than the turnout in 2022 (which did have a contested Primary for Governor on the GOP side) and in 2020.

Other takeaways from the Primary: The latest figures showed that nearly 657,000 people voted early, while 1.41 million voters cast ballots by mail. That’s a substantial drop for vote-by-mail from two years earlier when nearly 1.75 million returned their ballots that way. The early voting total, however, was higher. In the Midterms, just under 614,000 people went to polling places during the early voting period.

Midterm and Presidential Election data are hard to compare, but the COVID-19 pandemic likely skewed the vote-by-mail numbers from 2020. During the 2020 Primary, more than 2.34 million voters returned their ballots by mail.

After the 2020 election, however, legislators altered the rules for vote-by-mail by passing a law that canceled all requests following the 2022 Election. Despite outreach attempts by election supervisors, it appears the state is on pace to see a drop in the use of vote-by-mail ballots, which Democrats say was the GOP Legislature’s intent since more Democrats than Republicans vote by mail.

That trend continued in the Primary. More than 625,000 Democrats voted by mail compared to more than 571,000 Republicans and nearly 197,000 third- and no-party voters. In the 2022 Primary, nearly 844,000 Democrats voted by mail compared to more than 646,000 Republicans.

Parklife: State legislators from both parties, as well as two Republican Cabinet officials, swiftly criticized the Gov. Ron DeSantis administration’s plan to build golf courses, lodging, and pickleball courts in nine state parks. The administration announced the “Great Outdoors Initiative” following what appeared to be details leaking online from insiders at the Department of Environmental Protection. Once news broke, the pushback was fierce, with Republican U.S. Rep. Brian Mast saying that golf courses would be added at one Martin County state park “over his dead body.”

Mixed record: DeSantis weighed in on a multitude of races that were on the Primary ballot, and in many cases, his preferred candidate fell short. Many DeSantis-backed candidates for School Board lost outright, while a half-dozen were pushed into runoffs. Additionally, two Broward County School Board members appointed by DeSantis also lost. The Governor’s team did pick up wins in Duval. When asked about it, DeSantis highlighted some of the wins but said he could not devote as many resources to this year’s slate as he did in 2022.

Ballot games: The Florida Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit challenging the wording that will appear on the ballot next to Amendment 4, the initiative that would guarantee abortion access. Amendment backers sued over the first iteration of the financial impact statement, only to have legislative leaders call for a new statement before the litigation was finished. But this time, the Governor’s office and House brought in people who pushed for a statement that now includes some of the talking points of those opposed to the measure. Amendment backers said the ruling would allow “deceptive” wording to be on the ballot, while opponents praised the court.

Big win: Rep. Tom Leek emerged as the winner this week of the no-holds-barred Republican Primary for Senate District 7 despite former President Donald Trump endorsing one of his opponents — former St. Johns Sheriff David Shoar. The race was one of the state’s most expensive, with millions spent on attack ads. Leek had the backing of DeSantis and Senate Republicans, while Florida’s trial attorneys aided Shoar. In the end, Leek, who was attacked for voting for the bill passed by the Legislature after the Parkland shooting, took 47% of the vote against two other Republicans. He is favored to win the seat in November.

Vanishing act: Florida’s tourism marketing agency quietly removed a section from its website promoting “LGBTQ Travel” sometime in the last few months. The section used to include blog posts and videos promoting gay-friendly beaches and PRIDE events. VISIT FLORIDA officials declined to comment on the change, which was called “disgusting” by the head of the Greater Fort Lauderdale LGBT Chamber of Commerce. Keith Blackburn told The Associated Press that “they seem to want to erase us.”

The Governor awarded more than $5.8 million to the Titusville-Cocoa Airport Authority to support roadway infrastructure and created direct access from the Space Coast Innovation Park to the Space Coast Regional Airport. The goal is to help expand business and to create more than 900 jobs.

“Florida is the space capital of the country,” said DeSantis. “Titusville and the surrounding communities will benefit from these high-demand, high-wage jobs that will contribute to a stronger economy for families along the Space Coast.”

Specifically, the plan is to build a 3,200-foot roadway to provide direct access from the Space Coast Innovation Park’s three-phase development project to the Space Coast Regional Airport. The Space Coast Innovation Park will accommodate up to seven commercial buildings and 1.4 million square feet of industrial space. The project is expected to have a more than $24.6 million positive fiscal impact.

The funds come from the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund (JGGF), a program designed to promote public infrastructure and workforce training across the state. Proposals are reviewed by FloridaCommerce and are chosen by the Governor to meet the demands for workforce training or infrastructure needs in communities around the state.

“Under the Governor’s leadership, Florida continues to make strategic, targeted investments in aerospace and aviation sectors across our state,” said Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “Today’s award is a great example of how such strategic support helps those sectors get a foothold in communities that have a vision for creating a modern, high-wage, high-demand ecosystem.”

Attorney General Ashley Moody warned senior citizens about scams in lieu of National Senior Citizens Day. She highlighted her office’s initiatives to protect seniors from fraud and other schemes that emerge from dating apps, online purchases, and more.

“Florida is home to more than 5.5 million seniors, and in the Sunshine State, we prioritize protecting those who choose to live out their golden years right here,” Moody said in a video statement this week. Since Moody took over, her office created a Florida Senior Protection Team that’s made up of employees from the Office of Statewide Prosecution, Consumer Protection Division and Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

Moody said the Senior Protection Team coordinates with other agencies across Florida.

“Last year alone, the team secured more than a million dollars in financial relief for older Floridians. Additionally, we work diligently to stay ahead of crime trends and warn seniors through alerts, brochures and symposiums about fraudulent schemes like romance jury service and even crypto scams.”

Moody’s office released the CyberCrime and Seniors Guide, which warns seniors about how they could become victims of schemes from robocalls, social media, dating apps, e-commerce websites, and more. The guide gives common-sense advice, such as, “If a solicitor is demanding an immediate decision, ask for more time. End the conversation if they refuse.”

“Florida may be known as the Sunshine State, but we’re also a Silver State,” Moody said. “And that’s why we’ll continue to fight for seniors as we build a stronger, safer Florida.”

Since 2019, the Senior Protection Team secured more than $8 million in financial relief for Florida seniors, her office said in a news release.

Moody also went out into the community this Summer to host a live event in The Villages to help seniors spot, avoid and report cryptocurrency schemes.

The State Board of Education — The Governor appointed Daniel Foganholi to the State Board of Education. This appointment is effective November 20. Foganholi of Coral Springs is the Director of Legislative Affairs for New Generations Children’s Ministry and the Director of Strategic Partnerships for the Brazilian American Coalition. Foganholi attended Florida Atlantic University.

Two weeks after Hurricane Debby made landfall in the Big Bend and caused an estimated $116 million in insured losses (so far) in Florida, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson says monetary help is on its way.

Simpson announced the first Hurricane Debby recovery loan through his office’s Agriculture and Aquaculture Producers Natural Disaster Recovery Loan Program, available to farmers who suffered damages during the storm. Low-interest or interest-free loans of up to $500,000 are available for eligible agriculture and aquaculture producers, who can use the funds to restore, repair or replace essential physical property.

Producers who were previously awarded funds for damages from Hurricane Idalia last year are eligible to apply for damages sustained by Debby.

“Time is of the essence when it comes to helping our farmers, ranchers, and growers recover and rebuild from natural disasters like Hurricane Debby,” Simpsons said. “While federal relief can take months or even years, Florida is stepping up to provide immediate financial support.” Interested producers can learn more or apply here.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recently fined CarShield $10 million to resolve charges of deceptive advertising and misrepresentations by celebrity endorsers. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis says the Florida Department of Financial Services is on the case.

“I’m appalled that consumers across the country were duped by Hollywood celebrities into buying CarShield auto repair warranties that weren’t worth the paper they were written on. It’s downright despicable to push a false narrative to consumers protecting themselves from the costs of unpredictable car repairs to just run away with their money in the end. These are the type of games that make people distrust their insurance company or warranty provider,” Patronis said in a news release.

“My office is launching a full investigation into CarShield and these deceptive advertising and sales practices, and we will take action on any sales representative that has misled Florida consumers, including possibly pursuing criminal charges. In Florida, we take fraud and scams seriously and let this serve as a warning to companies who think they can come to the Sunshine State and defraud our consumers. If you feel you have been defrauded by CarShield or any other vehicle service contract or warranty company, report it to my office immediately. We need your tips to track down and hold bad actors accountable.”

DFS regulates and licenses warranty and service contract sales representatives and agencies. Following the recent fines levied by the FTC, the Department’s Division of Agent and Agency Services will review sales agents and agencies promoting and selling CarShield products.

Consumers can report misleading vehicle service contracts or warranty sales practices to the Florida Department of Financial Services online.

This week, the Governor and First Lady Casey DeSantis announced the expansion of a state program that connects Floridians with the resources they need after a natural disaster strikes.

“Activate Hope,” which the DeSantises announced in a Sarasota news conference, builds on the work of Hope Florida.

“The state of Florida leads the nation in storm preparation and disaster response,” the Governor said in a statement. “The launch of Activate Hope through Hope Florida and the Florida Division of Emergency Management will enable us to strengthen our recovery efforts and rebuild stronger communities by utilizing the existing Hope Florida network to help those impacted by disasters find the help they need.”

Activate Hope added a box truck and an additional ADA-accessible Hope Bus. The expansion helps Hope Florida better collaborate with the Florida Division of Emergency Management to get supplies to people in need.

“With today’s launch of Activate Hope, we can now bring Hope Florida directly to a community in exceptional need — like those dealing with the impacts of a storm,” Casey DeSantis said.

“This new Hope Florida expansion will ensure that in the future, Floridians impacted by storms or other emergency situations can readily connect with Hope Navigators and receive the help, services, and supplies they need. On the flip side, Hope Florida can rally communities and empower them to help their fellow Floridians in need, especially during a disaster.”

The Florida Department of Health has hired Kroll to offer identity and credit monitoring services to individuals whose personal information was leaked in the cyberattack earlier this summer.

The DOH announced this week that it has begun direct outreach and notification to potentially affected individuals. These services include credit monitoring, web monitoring, $1 million identity fraud loss reimbursement, fraud consultation, and identity theft restoration.

“We encourage those impacted to remain vigilant against identity theft and fraud by regularly reviewing their financial account statements and credit reports for any unusual activity,” the DOH said.

“Please notify your financial institution immediately if you detect any unauthorized transactions or suspect identity theft. Be on the lookout for schemes where malicious actors may impersonate the department or reference this incident.”

Kroll’s contract will last one year.

On June 26, 2024, the Florida Department of Health discovered a security breach in its network that led to unauthorized access to some of its data.

The state says impacted individuals should have already received a letter stating the specific details on the data at risk. Those who haven’t received a letter but worry they may have been impacted should call 866-997-1602.

Get ready, get set, and go shopping.

The second of Florida’s two 14-day Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holidays begins today and runs through Sept. 6.

“The final disaster sales tax holiday for this year’s hurricane season could not come at a better time as we enter the historical peak of hurricane activity,” said Florida Division of Emergency Management Executive Director Kevin Guthrie. “The time to prepare is now, and thanks to the leadership of Gov. DeSantis and the support of our Legislature, this tax holiday helps Floridians get vital items like pet supplies and power sources tax-free.”

This is the final disaster sales tax holiday for the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The National Oceanic Atmospheric Association predicts between 17 and 24 named tropical storms this season, and between eight and 13 of them will become hurricanes.

The list of eligible, tax-free items includes pet supplies, tarps, batteries, generators, and flashlights.

“All Floridians should be prepared for natural disasters,” said Jim Zingale, executive director of the Florida Department of Revenue. “This hurricane season is predicted to be unusually active. This sales tax holiday will help consumers save when they build their emergency supply kits.”

If the Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA) and Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) programs are on your radar, remember this: A notice of interest form must be submitted by 5 p.m. Aug. 30.

DEM sent out a reminder this week announcing that its mitigation bureau requires the submission of the form and that all sub-applicants interested in submitting a sub-application for FMA and/or BRIC must fill it out and email it to the division at [email protected].

Forms will be reviewed in the order they are received, so chop chop!

Submitting the NOI as early as possible will allow more time to develop a complete sub-application.

BRIC is funded by FEMA and administered through DEM.

Get rid of that chocolate.

This week, the Department of Health put out a notice urging people to toss chocolate fudge if it was purchased at Marshall’s.

According to the notice, the recall applies to 5.6-ounce Montreal Fudge with nuts marked with Lot 0241500805 and an expiration date of 2025/MR/01; Lot 0241690105 and an expiration date of 2025/MR/17; and Lot 0241690205 with an expiration date of 2025/MR/17. The department said the affected products may contain mold.

Consumers who have purchased those affected products are urged to destroy them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions should contact the company at [email protected] or call either (450) 649-1331 or (877)-313-1331, Ext. 210. The DOH notice comes on the heels of an announcement from the Food and Drug Administration.

Florida TaxWatch dove into the impacts of Indian River State College (IRSC) on educational and economic development in the Treasure Coast and liked what it found.

Indeed, the group claims that the IRSC model can be used elsewhere in the state to help students succeed.

The TaxWatch report focused on IRSC offerings, such as its partnerships with businesses and nearby schools to “enhance the learning experience and provide real-world training opportunities.” Such efforts go beyond traditional educational opportunities, allowing students to become more prepared for the workforce.

IRSC also provides scholarships through its PROMISE Program, and its student loan default rates are low, meaning graduates are financially stable as they set off to find jobs.

The TaxWatch report found that “In economic terms, IRSC’s influence is profound.”

“The college and its partnerships generate over 15,000 jobs annually and have a total economic output exceeding $2 billion. Every dollar spent by IRSC yields approximately $6.69 in additional economic output for Florida, underlining the institution’s role as a powerhouse of economic stimulation and a model of educational excellence.”

Florida TaxWatch also praises IRSC’s traditional higher education offerings.

“IRSC offers a diverse range of over 130 certificate and degree programs, recognized nationally for their quality and affordability. Notably, the college’s tuition rates are nearly 30% less than the national average for two-year programs, making higher education accessible and reducing student loan debt.”

The group emphasizes that the IRSC model can be used elsewhere in the state to help local students succeed.

A new photographic book, “Here is Tallahassee,” that celebrates the beauty, charm and character of Florida’s capital city as it turns 200 is now available for pre-order.

Accordingly, the limited-run hardcover volume features 200 pics of modern Tallahassee, all snapped by city native Erich Martin, a contributing photographer to periodicals like The New York Times, Flamingo Magazine and Bitter Southerner.

Essays and captions from fellow producers Serena Moyle and Jay Revell accompany the snapshots for a product intended to hold a mirror to the city they love, showcasing university campuses, Capitol corridors, historic homes, canopy roads and other local wonders.

“Tallahassee is a city of contrasts,” Martin said. “It’s a place where history and modernity collide, where nature and urban development coexist harmoniously. I wanted to capture the essence of all that makes this city unique.”

Pre-orders of “Here is Tallahassee” are available exclusively through retailer Hearth & Soul. The official launch for the book will be at Hearth & Soul, 1410 Market St.

The Noles may not have had the luck of ESPN, but will they have the luck of the Irish? (Christine speaking: This home girl thinks so!)

Week zero for the college football season officially kicks off at noon when the Florida State University Seminoles face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Dublin, Ireland. This is the ninth NCAA College Football game to be played in Ireland, the first being in 1988 when Boston College played Navy.

Go NOLES!!!

The Seminoles are ranked 10th in The Associated Press Top 25 and are -10.5-point favorites against the unranked Yellow Jackets. The 2023 Seminoles were notably left out of the 2023 College Football Playoffs despite being one of three undefeated teams to finish the season. Will the squad continue their 2023 dominance and play with a chip on their shoulder?

Because it is “week zero,” only four Division 1 Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) games are scheduled today. But you don’t have to wait until Thanksgiving for rivalry week, at least not in Florida.

Next week, a big rivalry in college football kicks off week one for two programs. The No. 19 ranked Miami Hurricanes are going to The Swamp, home of the currently unranked Florida Gators. (Drew speaking: C’mon, Gators, get up and go!)

Miami is supposedly a program on the up and up (FlaPol speaking: Dang, Christine’s throwing shade at the Canes!), but it’s a sold-out game, and it’s notoriously difficult to win at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Meanwhile, FAMU hopes to continue its dominant 2023 season, in which it was SWAC champions, when it opens against Norfolk State in Atlanta at Center Parc Stadium, home of the Georgia State Panthers.

Keep your eye on Target for new Rattler pride.

The fall semester is here again for university students in Tallahassee. Sometimes, the hardest part for new students is that all the little things their parents did for them their whole lives — cooking, cleaning, laundry, and basic shopping — are now among them for the first time. Others face challenges meeting new people or broadening their horizons.

No matter which applies, FAMU student leaders have a solution. FAMU leaders on campus are rattling up the excitement to welcome new and returning FAMU students to the Annual Target Run and Done event, sponsored by Target in partnership with the Efferson Student Union & Activities and the Campus Activities Board.

This annual event connects FAMU student leaders with the student body, alumni, and the Tallahassee community to boost Rattler spirit with some perks to enjoy along the way!

The FAMU-spirit event is Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Target on Apalachee Parkway. FAMU will offer comfortable charter buses for students on campus to and from the event.

FAMU students and alumni will receive gift cards, discounts at checkout, and the chance to welcome students in style. Current Rattler student DJ Savage will also be there, adding to the hype.

Make sure to show up in full Rattler spirit and spread the word to all corners of Rattler Nation.

