Kamala Harris, Tim Walz plan Florida fundraiser, Georgia bus tour: Report

Whether Florida is in “play” as Democrats claim or not, the donor base is up for grabs for the Kamala Harris campaign.

And per a report from NBC, they are looking to cash in, with a fundraiser with running mate Tim Walz expected next week in the Sunshine State.

The White House also announced a bus tour of South Georgia and a Harris rally in Savannah that is a rescheduling of an event cancelled last month due to torrential rains in the days before it was supposed to happen.

“Campaigning in this part of the Peach State is critical as it represents a diverse coalition of voters, including rural, suburban, and urban Georgians — with a large population of Black voters and working class families,” the Harris-Walz campaign said in a press release, per the NBC report.

South Georgia includes Harris field offices in Albany and Valdosta already, so the campaign has been working in these areas. But the ticket spending time on the ground can only help.

The Real Clear Politics polling average of Georgia shows Donald Trump leads by 1 point in the state.