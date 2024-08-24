August 24, 2024
Kamala Harris, Tim Walz plan Florida fundraiser, Georgia bus tour: Report
Kamala Harris with Tim Walz at their first rally together. Image via AP.

A.G. Gancarski

Harris Walz
The Real Clear Politics polling average of Georgia shows Donald Trump leads by 1 point in the state. 

Whether Florida is in “play” as Democrats claim or not, the donor base is up for grabs for the Kamala Harris campaign.

And per a report from NBC, they are looking to cash in, with a fundraiser with running mate Tim Walz expected next week in the Sunshine State.

The White House also announced a bus tour of South Georgia and a Harris rally in Savannah that is a rescheduling of an event cancelled last month due to torrential rains in the days before it was supposed to happen.

“Campaigning in this part of the Peach State is critical as it represents a diverse coalition of voters, including rural, suburban, and urban Georgians — with a large population of Black voters and working class families,” the Harris-Walz campaign said in a press release, per the NBC report.

South Georgia includes Harris field offices in Albany and Valdosta already, so the campaign has been working in these areas. But the ticket spending time on the ground can only help.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Ocean Joe

    August 24, 2024 at 3:46 pm

    Will there be any money left to donate after folks finish getting hosed by Desantis’ failures to deal with insurance and the newly implemented condo bankruptcy for middle class seniors bill?

    Reply

