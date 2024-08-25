August 25, 2024
U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz honored for service by National Guard Association of Florida
Mike Waltz. Image via U.S. House.

mike Waltz
Mike Waltz, the first Green Beret to serve in Congress, honored by National Guard Association of Florida for his contributions.

U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz was honored by the National Guard Association of Florida for his public service.

Waltz, a Republican representing Flagler and Volusia counties, was presented the MG Ronald O. Harrison Distinguished Service Award from the National Guard during a ceremony Friday. The award is named after Harrison, the Adjutant General of the Florida National Guard in 1992. He led the detail until 2001.

The award acknowledges individuals for exceptional outstanding service or contributions to the National Guard over an extended period. Waltz serves on the U.S. House Armed Services Committee and is Chair of the Subcommittee on Readiness.

Waltz said the award humbled him.

“I am deeply honored to receive the MG Ronald O. Harrison Distinguished Service Award and to be recognized by the National Guard Association of Florida. The work that the National Guard Association of Florida does to fight for its members is invaluable, and I am thankful to have played a part in supporting those who serve our great state and country,” Waltz said. “Having served 22 years in the National Guard and five years in the U.S. Army, I am immensely proud to continue advocating for those who wear the uniform and protect our freedoms.”

Waltz was joined at the ceremony by David Scott, a retired astronaut and U.S. Air Force colonel who flew missions on Gemini 8 and Apollo 9 and was the Spacecraft Commander on Apollo 15. Scott was also promoted to honorary Brigadier General.

Waltz is in a re-election campaign this year. He clinched the Republican nomination for the congressional seat Tuesday when he handily defeated fellow Republican John Grow. Scott has held the seat since 2018 and moves on to the General Election on Nov. five as he faces Democrat John David Stockton III.

Waltz has close ties to the military. In addition to his service in the National Guard, he was a Green Beret in the U.S. Army and is the first Green Beret to serve in Congress.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

