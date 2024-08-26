Florida gas prices could hit 3-year Labor Day low

Gas prices in Florida were $3.27 per gallon on Monday — the lowest daily average price in two months, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group.

If that price point holds or declines further through Labor Day next Monday, it’ll be the lowest price seen on the holiday in three years.

Florida drivers paid $3.68 per gallon on Labor Day 2023 and $3.52 during the 2022 holiday weekend. In 2021, the state average was $3.02 per gallon on Labor Day weekend.

“Low oil prices have kept pump prices in check,” AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said in a statement. “Floridians planning to hit the road for Labor Day are likely to find the lowest gas prices for the holiday weekend in three years.”

Florida’s average gas price jumped 8 cents early last week, then reversed to fall 9 cents by the weekend. On Sunday, the price was $3.29 per gallon. It fell another 2 cents overnight.

The most expensive metro market for Florida motorists was the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area, where the average price for a regular gallon of gas was $3.44, followed by Gainesville ($3.36) and Naples ($3.39).

The cheapest fuel could be found in the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area, where drivers and motorcyclists were paying $3.02 per gallon on average, followed by Pensacola ($3.06) and Panama City ($3.07).

This year’s record-breaking Summer travel season ends during the Labor Day holiday weekend. According to AAA, domestic travel over Labor Day weekend is projected to be 9% higher than last year, while international travel is expected to be 4% lower.

Top domestic destinations include Orlando, Seattle, Anchorage, New York, Boston, Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Juneau and San Francisco. International hot spots include Vancouver, Rome, London, Paris, Dublin, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Athens, Mexicali and Edinburg.

Domestic airfares are 2% cheaper this Labor Day weekend compared to last year, and international flights cost 8% less. But there’s an uptick in hotel rates: 7% more expensive domestically, 2% pricier internationally.

Car rental costs are 16% down domestically, but 21% costlier internationally.

AAA said it expects to rescue more than 300,000 stranded motorists during the Labor Day weekend, mostly for flat tires, dead batteries and lockouts.