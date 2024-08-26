Jared Moskowitz downplays Mike Waltz’s doubts about lone gunman theory in Donald Trump shooting

Even Floridians on the Special Congressional Committee investigating the recent assassination attempt of Donald Trump don’t entirely agree about what happened this Summer in Butler, Pennsylvania.

That’s one takeaway from Rep. Jared Moskowitz’s polite dismissal of Rep. Mike Waltz’s theory that the gunman didn’t act alone, made Monday at a news conference where the rally was held.

“I think it’s too early to make that determination. And at this moment, I don’t think anyone on the task force has seen any hard evidence that would suggest that would be the case,” the Democrat who formerly headed Florida’s Division of Emergency Management said to reporters in the Keystone State.

Waltz, a Central Florida Republican, is questioning the Secret Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s assertion that 20-year-old Thomas Crooks acted alone.

“We’ve heard both the Secret Service and the FBI kind of phrase it in different ways – that everything they’ve seen he acted alone and that they have yet to find any co-conspirator,” Waltz told the New York Post last week.

“I find that hard to believe, and I want to see where’s the proof … How did he learn to build those IEDs? How did he learn to install remote detonators? How did he conduct those searches and not get popped? I still have a lot of questions,” Waltz added.

Waltz also told the Daily Mail that “the thing that’s most disturbing is that we have ongoing plots from Iran to take out a former President, leading candidate, and that a Pakistani national was just arrested after making a down payment for hitmen, and it’s barely even being covered in the news.”

The Congressional Committee, which also includes Rep. Laurel Lee of Florida, is expected to finalize its investigation by December of this year.