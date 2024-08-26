Last Call for 8.26.24 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to debate on Sept. 10. Maybe.

For the first several weeks after Harris tagged in for President Joe Biden, a point of contention was when, whether, and on what network the two major-party nominees would square off.

Before the switcheroo, Trump had agreed to two debates with Biden. The first one was the catalyst for the 81-year-old being put out to pasture; the second was to be aired Sept. 10 on ABC.

Trump has argued Biden’s exit voided the agreement and has floated alternatives, including a Sept. 17 debate hosted by Fox News. The Harris campaign didn’t bite, presumedly because of the network’s Republican lean.

The former President added more life to the controversy over the past 24 hours, first with a Sunday social media post lambasting the ABC News team for their supposed anti-Trump bias.

“I ask, why would I do the Debate against Kamala Harris on that network?” Trump’s post read, in part. He also singled out George Stephanopoulos (or “Slopadopolus”). However, Biden’s lackluster performance in an interview with the ABC News journalist arguably cranked the temp on the President’s hot seat from bake to broil.

Harris’ campaign used Trump’s comments Monday as a window to ask for their own edits to the agreed-upon terms, pitching a change to live mics. During the Trump-Biden debate, each candidate’s microphone was muted when it was the other’s turn to speak, a stipulation pushed for by Biden’s campaign.

The renewed squabble comes amid signs that Harris’ polling momentum is slowing. After entering the race as the underdog, Harris has caught up to and overtaken Trump in most national polls and the top polling averages.

However, Morning Consult’s latest tracking poll update, released Monday, indicates a “convention bump” might not be in the cards for Harris. Her lead held steady 48%-44%. The FiveThirtyEight and RealClearPolitics averages put Harris up 47.1%-43.7% and 48.4%-46.9%, respectively.

One wrinkle in those numbers: Robert F. Kennedy Jr., hovering at around 5% in both averages, suspended his campaign and endorsed Trump over the weekend. Whether his supporters listen remains to be seen.

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day

“We did not understand the local community landscape and appreciate the clarity.”

— The Tuskegee Dunes Foundation’s statement nixing plans to develop a golf course at John Dickinson State Park.

Put it on the Tab

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

Florida drivers have saved enough cash through the state’s Toll Relief Program to order somewhere in the neighborhood of 16 million Highways to Heaven.

Alcohol isn’t all that popular in the LDS community, but if their proposed 52,450-acre annex goes through, someone should drink a Mormon Surprise on their behalf.

Nothing against the Tuskegee Dunes Foundation, but we’re toasting the withdrawal of their golf course plan with a Good Riddance.

Tune In

Rays open series in Seattle on national TV

Sitting at the 0.500 mark with 32 games remaining, the Tampa Bay Rays open a series in Seattle against the Mariners tonight (9:40 p.m. ET, FS1).

Tampa Bay (65-65) sits in fourth place in the American League East, two and a half games behind third-place Boston and two and a half games ahead of last-place Toronto. The final month-plus of the season could find the Rays finishing third, fourth, or fifth in the AL East.

The Rays have been a rollercoaster team since purging the roster of most of the high-priced veterans before the trade deadline. Earlier this month, they were swept in a three-game series by the Houston Astros, only to bounce back and sweep the Arizona Diamondbacks in a three-game set.

Then, the Rays split a four-game series with lowly Oakland before dropping two of three to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Seattle (66-65) has plenty to play for. Although they are six and a half games out of the wild card race, the Mariners are closer to the Astros in the American League West standings, four and a half games out entering play today. Seattle has lost seven of their last 10 games entering the series with the Rays.

