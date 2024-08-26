Robert Rout: Keep politicians out of Florida’s exam rooms, vote yes on Amendment 4

Three months ago, Florida’s near-total abortion ban went into effect, putting politicians in charge of women’s personal health care decisions. Despite strong public support for keeping the government out of exam rooms, state politicians have intruded, leading to less freedom and worse health outcomes for Floridians.

I am an addiction medicine physician in Gainesville, Florida. Before specializing in addiction medicine, I spent my career in academic surgery, performing general, bariatric, and laparoscopic surgery to improve patients’ health and quality of life. My journey from surgery to doing a fellowship in addiction medicine was driven by my desire to address the growing substance use crisis in my community. Now, I find my fellow physicians facing a different and entirely preventable public health crisis.

Florida’s near-total abortion ban is a nightmare for health care providers. The legal complexities have left many physicians fearful of providing necessary care. As someone who has dedicated their life to improving patient outcomes, I am disheartened by this law’s impact on patients and providers.

My work as a surgeon required meticulous care and consideration of each patient’s unique circumstances, much like my practice in addiction medicine. Reproductive health care is no different–it demands the same level of individualized care and professional judgment, if not more. Decisions around abortion and pregnancy are among the most personal that patients can make and should be done so in consultation with their doctors. However, Florida’s restrictive law makes it challenging to offer comprehensive and holistic care, especially when a patient’s health needs intersect with reproductive complications.

The impact of Florida’s abortion ban is far-reaching. Florida’s maternal mortality rate is increasingly concerning, and restricting access to safe medical procedures like abortion only exacerbates the issue. This is not just about abortion; it’s about the freedom to receive safe, adequate medical care without political interference.

When the government intrudes into the exam room, it disrupts the patient-physician relationship, undermines trust, and creates a climate of fear and confusion. This interference is detrimental to medicine.

Moreover, the ripple effects of these laws are profound in our medical community. Physicians are leaving the state, and fewer medical students are choosing to train here. This reduces available medical care, creating health care deserts where finding a doctor becomes increasingly tricky.

As health care providers, we took an oath not to harm. Yet, these laws force us to harm patients by denying them the necessary care. We must stand up for our patients and our profession.

This November, we have the chance to vote Yes on 4, an amendment that would limit government interference in abortion decisions. Voting Yes on Amendment 4 is a vote to restore personal medical decisions to the hands of patients and their doctors, not politicians. It is necessary to safeguard our freedoms and ensure that every Floridian has access to the care they need.

Let’s keep personal medical decisions where they belong — with Floridians and their physicians. This November, join me in voting Yes on 4.

___

Dr. Robert Rout is a retired surgeon and current addiction medicine physician in Gainesville.