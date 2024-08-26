Foundation behind failed Dickinson Park golf course plan only launched its website on Aug. 25

An organization claiming it originated plans for a golf course at John Dickinson State Park only established a web presence after the controversy unfolded.

The website for the Tuskegee Dunes Foundation has little content about the organization but contains a statement claiming responsibility for, and abandoning plans to, develop multiple golf courses at the Martin County park.

“Serving God and Country is our daily goal. That was the spirit for the idea to bring world class public golf to south east Florida, and donate all proceeds to support military and first responders’ families,” the statement reads.

“Working with the state of Florida, we explored Jonathan Dickinson State Park at the location of a dilapidated military facility. We sought improvements that would invite families to enjoy the great game of golf, while honoring minority veterans and enhancing the natural beauty of Florida’s beloved environment. We have received clear feedback that Jonathan Dickinson State Park is not the right location. We did not understand the local community landscape and appreciate the clarity. We will not pursue building in the beloved Jonathan Dickinson State Park.”

A registration search of who purchased the domain TuskegeeDunesFoundation.com masks contact information using the Domains By Proxy service. But available information shows the domain was only purchased on Aug. 25. A web archive search shows the earliest record available on the site was around 7 p.m. the same evening, and shows no additional information on the site.

The statement, though, is identical to one shared by conservative pundit Dan Bongino on his Facebook page. Bongino said the statement came to him through Folds of Honor, a national foundation providing military scholarships. Founded by Dan Rooney, the foundation is tied to the American Dunes Golf Club in Michigan, a Jack Nicklaus course, which dedicates proceeds to the Folds of Honor Foundation.

The plans for a golf course at Dickinson Park were arguably the most controversial portion of the Department of Environmental Protection’s Great Outdoors Initiative, which was unveiled last week. The plan for active use upgrades at nine state parks drew bipartisan outrage. U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, a Stuart Republican, has made a request for all information about the proposal at Dickinson Park specifically.

The website for Tuskegee Dunes Foundation was apparently launched the same day the Palm Beach Post reported on the organization’s connection to the golf course plan. Delaware records show the foundation was formed in August 2021.