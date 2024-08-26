August 26, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Foundation behind failed Dickinson Park golf course plan only launched its website on Aug. 25
Jonathan Dickinson State Park. Image via Visit Florida.

Jacob OglesAugust 26, 20245min1

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Elected Democratic women say ‘freedoms’ at stake in Kamala Harris-Donald Trump election

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Former District 7 opponent endorses Cindy Lerner for Miami-Dade Commission

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida’s monthly unemployment rate holds at 3.3% for four straight months

Jonathan Dickinson State Park_employee_Doug Alderson_centralDRP_paddlers on Kitching Creek
The Tuskegee Dunes Foundation has no information on its site besides a statement that it will drop pursuit of the plans.

An organization claiming it originated plans for a golf course at John Dickinson State Park only established a web presence after the controversy unfolded.

The website for the Tuskegee Dunes Foundation has little content about the organization but contains a statement claiming responsibility for, and abandoning plans to, develop multiple golf courses at the Martin County park.

“Serving God and Country is our daily goal. That was the spirit for the idea to bring world class public golf to south east Florida, and donate all proceeds to support military and first responders’ families,” the statement reads.

“Working with the state of Florida, we explored Jonathan Dickinson State Park at the location of a dilapidated military facility. We sought improvements that would invite families to enjoy the great game of golf, while honoring minority veterans and enhancing the natural beauty of Florida’s beloved environment. We have received clear feedback that Jonathan Dickinson State Park is not the right location. We did not understand the local community landscape and appreciate the clarity. We will not pursue building in the beloved Jonathan Dickinson State Park.”

A registration search of who purchased the domain TuskegeeDunesFoundation.com masks contact information using the Domains By Proxy service. But available information shows the domain was only purchased on Aug. 25. A web archive search shows the earliest record available on the site was around 7 p.m. the same evening, and shows no additional information on the site.

The statement, though, is identical to one shared by conservative pundit Dan Bongino on his Facebook page. Bongino said the statement came to him through Folds of Honor, a national foundation providing military scholarships. Founded by Dan Rooney, the foundation is tied to the American Dunes Golf Club in Michigan, a Jack Nicklaus course, which dedicates proceeds to the Folds of Honor Foundation.

The plans for a golf course at Dickinson Park were arguably the most controversial portion of the Department of Environmental Protection’s Great Outdoors Initiative, which was unveiled last week. The plan for active use upgrades at nine state parks drew bipartisan outrage. U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, a Stuart Republican, has made a request for all information about the proposal at Dickinson Park specifically.

The website for Tuskegee Dunes Foundation was apparently launched the same day the Palm Beach Post reported on the organization’s connection to the golf course plan. Delaware records show the foundation was formed in August 2021.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousElected Democratic women say 'freedoms' at stake in Kamala Harris-Donald Trump election

One comment

  • Elmo

    August 26, 2024 at 12:35 pm

    Unbelievable. These golf courses were going to be built under the guise of patriotic Florida Freedom. The evil madness needs to stop. Worm DeSantis is totally behind this environmental atrocity.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories