Elected Democratic women say ‘freedoms’ at stake in Kamala Harris-Donald Trump election

An estimated 400 people attended a Tampa rally on behalf of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, the latest evidence that Florida Democrats are taking the Presidential Election seriously.

Rally speakers underscored “the urgency of protecting reproductive freedoms in the face of Donald Trump and his MAGA allies’ extreme Project 2025 agenda.”

“For the past several years, we’ve witnessed Trump and his MAGA allies trying to take away our freedoms and suppress our stories. But let me tell you what I know — women know what it is to fight suppression. And as we’ve done before, we will roll up our sleeves and get to work,” said House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell.

“Freedom is on the ballot this November, and women all across Florida are organizing to help elect Kamala Harris as the next President of the United States,” Driskell added. “Kamala Harris has our back and the women of Florida have hers!”

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor was likewise emphatic at the weekend rally, saying “Harris has got the focus on our economy and our freedoms.”

“She is watching out for us and for the issues that matter to everyday Americans. Kamala is going to get to work and lead this country to make sure that we remain the country of the free and the brave. We’ve got to make sure we put Vice President Kamala Harris in that White House come November.”

Harris herself doesn’t have a rally planned for the state, but Walz and she are expected to have a fundraiser in Florida in the coming days.

Republicans such as U.S. Sen. Rick Scott have claimed there is “zero energy” for Harris in the state, and that she couldn’t attract “200 people” to a rally. While Harris isn’t planning an event like that in Florida at this writing as far as we know, the race is close according to surveys.

The best polling for the Republicans comes from Associated Industries of Florida (AIF), which shows Trump up 52% to 44% over Harris, with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at 3% in a three-way race. This was taken before RFK endorsed Trump Friday.

Some surveys are closer, meanwhile, including one from Florida Atlantic University’s PolCom Lab that shows Trump leading Harris, 50% to 47%. A USA Today/Suffolk University/WSVN-TV phone poll of 500 likely voters conducted between Aug. 7 and Aug. 11 shows Trump ahead of Harris, 47% to 42%, with 5% backing Kennedy and 5% undecided.