Gov. DeSantis reappoints Benjamin Butler, Charlie Martinez to SFWMD Governing Board

Gov. Ron DeSantis is once again giving his seal of approval to two of his hand-selected members of the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) Governing Board.

DeSantis is reappointing Benjamin Butler and Charlie Martinez to new terms on the Board, with their appointment subject to Senate confirmation.

Both Butler and Martinez joined the body in 2019 amid DeSantis’ effort to reshape the SFWMD Governing Board by forcing out several existing members. The Governor has already reappointed each once after they fulfilled the expiring terms of their respective predecessors. Martinez earned another term in 2020, with DeSantis reappointing Butler in 2021.

Butler, of Lorida, is an at-large Governing Board member who represents an area that includes Glades, Highlands, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, and Polk counties.

His family owns Butler Oaks Farms, where Butler is a partner and Vice President. The dairy farm has operated for more than 80 years. He is also a founding Board member of the United Dairy Farmers of Florida, a Director of the Okeechobee Farm Bureau, and President-Elect of the Florida FFA Foundation, among other community activities.

The University of Florida graduate earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in animal sciences.

Martinez, of Coral Gables, represents Miami-Dade County on the Board. He is the owner and manager of CEM Investments, Inc., which invests in real estate projects. Martinez is also a partner in the Grove Bay Group, a food and beverage company, per his bio.

Martinez is a member of the Everglades Foundation, the Baptist Hospital of Miami, and the Latin Builders Association. He is also a Gator, having earned his bachelor’s degree in building construction.

DeSantis announced his decision to appoint them to new terms late Tuesday.

So far, the Senate has backed DeSantis’ moves regarding the SFWMD Governing Board, making it likely they will confirm the Governor’s decision to keep Butler and Martinez on the Board.