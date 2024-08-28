Rick Scott likens Joe Biden, Kamala Harris to Nicolás Maduro in latest Donald Trump defense

Florida’s junior Senator sees parallels to South American totalitarianism when it comes to how his close ally Donald Trump is being treated.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott said regarding the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris administration, that “all they want to do is do everything they can to indict Trump, convict Trump, put Trump in jail, whatever it is to try to win the election. They’ll go to any means.”

“We’ve watched what Nicolás Maduro did, wouldn’t let María Corina Machado run for office. It’s the same stuff,” Scott told a Newsmax interviewer, referring to the latest thwarting of the democratic process against American interests in Venezuela. “They want to rig the election.”

Scott was responding to a revised indictment, released Tuesday by Special Counsel Jack Smith, which alleges that Trump engaged in conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct and impede the certification of 2020’s Presidential Election, and obstruction of an attempt to obstruct an official proceeding. The indictment aims to square the previous indictment with a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity.

The Senator has conflated Trump’s tribulations with the experiences of his Venezuelan allies before, taking Biden to task last week for calling for a new election in the South American country.

“We just had an election stolen in Venezuela. So what did Biden say yesterday? ‘Oh, we should have a new election,'” Scott said, as reported by Axios. “Well, I didn’t like the election in 2020 in the United States. Could we get a new election?”

Scott has also threatened Maduro, saying there would be “hell to pay” if he “harms or arrests María Corina Machado or President-elect Edmundo González,” whom America and other allied nations say won the election this Summer.

“The Biden-Harris administration’s weak appeasement of the evil regimes in Cuba and Venezuela has allowed Maduro to keep his grip on power for too long,” Scott said in a press release earlier this week.

“It is imperative to the national security of the United States, stability of the Western Hemisphere and fight for democracy in Venezuela that the Biden-Harris administration re-impose sanctions, recognize Edmundo González as the president-elect and rally the world to end Maduro’s tyrannical regime now.”