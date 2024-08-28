Rick Scott likens Joe Biden, Kamala Harris to Nicolás Maduro in latest Donald Trump defense

Florida’s junior Senator sees parallels to South American totalitarianism when it comes to how his close ally Donald Trump is being treated.
U.S. Sen. Rick Scott said regarding the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris administration, that “all they want to do is do everything they can to indict Trump, convict Trump, put Trump in jail, whatever it is to try to win the election. They’ll go to any means.”
“We’ve watched what Nicolás Maduro did, wouldn’t let María Corina Machado run for office. It’s the same stuff,” Scott told a Newsmax interviewer, referring to the latest thwarting of the democratic process against American interests in Venezuela. “They want to rig the election.”
Scott was responding to a revised indictment, released Tuesday by Special Counsel Jack Smith, which alleges that Trump engaged in conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct and impede the certification of 2020’s Presidential Election, and obstruction of an attempt to obstruct an official proceeding. The indictment aims to square the previous indictment with a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity.
The Senator has conflated Trump’s tribulations with the experiences of his Venezuelan allies before, taking Biden to task last week for calling for a new election in the South American country.
“We just had an election stolen in Venezuela. So what did Biden say yesterday? ‘Oh, we should have a new election,'” Scott said, as reported by Axios. “Well, I didn’t like the election in 2020 in the United States. Could we get a new election?”
Scott has also threatened Maduro, saying there would be “hell to pay” if he “harms or arrests María Corina Machado or President-elect Edmundo González,” whom America and other allied nations say won the election this Summer.
“The Biden-Harris administration’s weak appeasement of the evil regimes in Cuba and Venezuela has allowed Maduro to keep his grip on power for too long,” Scott said in a press release earlier this week.
“It is imperative to the national security of the United States, stability of the Western Hemisphere and fight for democracy in Venezuela that the Biden-Harris administration re-impose sanctions, recognize Edmundo González as the president-elect and rally the world to end Maduro’s tyrannical regime now.”
8 comments
ScienceBLVR
August 28, 2024 at 9:21 am
Ask Ricky what the homeowners pay for property insurance in Venezuela? Oh yeah, that’s of no interest to Scott..When was the last time we heard Ricky address anything to benefit his constituents in Florida? Ok, maybe the “Save our state Parks” thing, but who wasn’t jumping on that bandwagon? Mr. Navy hat needs to redirect focus on the here and now and forget bashing BS to win an election.
Andy
August 28, 2024 at 9:23 am
This Monday, an Arlington National Cemetery official tried to prevent Trump campaign personnel from entering Section 60, where recent combat casualties are buried — because campaign activity is not allowed in Section 60.
Trump’s campaign staff verbally abused them and pushed them aside.
If Trump truly cared about the fallen he’d fire these staffers — but he doesn’t.
If JD Vance had a shred of dignity he’d speak out against these staffers — but he doesn’t.
Trump’s staff did this because they knew he would want them to. They know he has no respect for the fallen or that hallowed ground.
We are sick and tired of seeing Trump treating the Military, Veterans, and the fallen like props. Treating a visit to Arlington National Cemetery like a campaign event. There is no low he won’t stoop to.
Ocean Joe
August 28, 2024 at 10:17 am
He usually avoids military cemeteries. Especially if it’s raining and he might get his hair wet.
Day 37
August 28, 2024 at 10:36 am
No Balls Walz retires from the Army when he might possibly face combat. Not my hero.
JD
August 28, 2024 at 10:39 am
Especially when people won’t consider the 24 years prior of potentially facing combat. Shameful.
KCJ
August 28, 2024 at 10:14 am
The only Maduro going on is your BFF Ron DeSantis who is currently illegally STONEWALLING Floridians as they ask innumberable questions about this terrible proposal to develop FL State parks and IGNORING all the calls to end this terrible idea. That’s what tyranny looks like! And you are not stopping it, Mr. Scott. Good luck in November!
Ocean Joe
August 28, 2024 at 10:15 am
You lose an election but deny that you lost.
Maduro sounds a lot like Trump.
Trump and the Federalist society rewired the Supreme Court with far right nutbags who vastly expanded the power of the presidency so the standing indictment was revamped accordingly. What Trump did, and what was done in his name on January 6 no matter how many times Republicans try to normalize it and brush it under the rug.
After years of lying about it, he admitted he lost the election at the border August 23: “Even though we got millions more votes than we did the first time, we came up a little bit short last time.”
In Florida we have the felony-murder statute. If Washington DC has something similar he should have been charged with several counts of manslaughter on top of the conspiracy counts.
Half the country is going to look the other way and make up excuses like Dirty Rick.
PeterH
August 28, 2024 at 10:47 am
Today’s Republican Party must be totally destroyed before it can be rebuilt from the ground up!
Republicans are America’s worst enemy!
Vote all Republicans out of office!
Florida voters can do their part and vote Rick Scott out of office.