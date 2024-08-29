Lois Frankel backs Amendment 3, says recreational pot initiative ‘will save lives’

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel is endorsing Amendment 3 on the November ballot, which would legalize pot for recreational use among adults 21 and older.

“I have taken a closer look at Amendment 3 and will support it,” the South Florida Democrat said. “Safe lab-tested marijuana will save lives and put an end to outdated laws that ruin people’s lives for merely possessing or consuming small amounts of marijuana.”

Frankel, despite backing a bill to end the federal prohibition on the drug, had been on the fence as recently as last week on whether to support Florida’s recreational pot initiative. Frankel, a lawyer, attributed her decision to the strain on Florida’s law enforcement and criminal justice communities on enforcing what she described as antiquated laws.

“We are honored to have support of Rep. Frankel, a significant signal that passing Amendment 3 is the best path forward for Floridians,” said Morgan Hill, the spokesperson for Smart & Safe Florida, the campaign behind Amendment 3. “Ending the arrest and incarceration of adults for simple marijuana possession and ensuring Floridians have access to safe, tested products means a more just and secure Florida.”

Smart & Safe Florida has now raised a total of $71.6 million over the past two years as part of the effort to get the measure before voters. Now that it will officially be on the ballot, the campaign, as of earlier this month, had more than $15.3 million left on hand to advocate for the measure’s passage. Most of the money raised has come from Trulieve, the state’s largest medical marijuana cultivator and retailer. The company has contributed nearly $65 million, including $5 million this month.

To pass, the measure needs at least 60% of voters to cast a ballot in favor of the amendment.

Polls show dueling outcomes on the measure in November. A recent poll from Florida Atlantic University has Amendment 3 falling short of 60% support, but still with majority support at 56%. Another poll this month from USA Today/Suffolk University/WSVN showed 63% support, enough for passage.

Beyond Trulieve, the measure also has support from state Sen. Shevrin Jones, Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan, Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young, ACLU of Florida, SEIU Florida, the Libertarian Party of Florida, and more. State Sen. Joe Gruters, a Republican, is also on board. His support comes despite the fact that his own political party, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, has come out against the measure.

Christine Sexton of Florida Politics contributed to this report.