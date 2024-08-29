Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.29.24

Good Thursday morning.

This is bigger than you may think at first glance — U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel is endorsing Amendment 3 on the November ballot, which would legalize pot for recreational use among adults 21 and older.

“I have taken a closer look at Amendment 3 and will support it,” the South Florida Democrat said. “Safe lab-tested marijuana will save lives and put an end to outdated laws that ruin people’s lives for merely possessing or consuming small amounts of marijuana.”

Frankel, despite backing a bill to end the federal prohibition on the drug, had been on the fence as recently as last week on whether to support Florida’s recreational pot initiative. Frankel, a lawyer, attributed her decision to the strain on Florida’s law enforcement and criminal justice communities on enforcing what she described as antiquated laws.

“We are honored to have the support of Rep. Frankel, a significant signal that passing Amendment 3 is the best path forward for Floridians,” said Morgan Hill, the spokesperson for Smart & Safe Florida, the campaign behind Amendment 3. “Ending the arrest and incarceration of adults for simple marijuana possession and ensuring Floridians have access to safe, tested products means a more just and secure Florida.”

The measure also has support from Trulieve, the state’s largest medical marijuana retailer and the amendment’s biggest financial backer; state Sen. Shevrin Jones, Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan, Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young, ACLU of Florida, SEIU Florida, the Libertarian Party of Florida and more. State Sen. Joe Gruters, a Republican, is also on board. His support comes even though his own political party, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, has come out against the measure.

No surprise here: Florida voters say the economy is their top issue this election cycle.

A new poll from the James Madison Institute found that more than a third of Florida voters view the economy as the most important issue and nearly three-quarters believe inflation is either a “very big problem” (48%) or a “big problem” (25%).

Related to inflation, the majority of those polled reported home and car insurance hikes, rising property taxes and more expensive health coverage. Further, 75% said the housing in their area was unaffordable.

Seven in 10 Floridians say higher bills and rising prices have forced them to cut back on non-essential spending. Of these, 44% say they have delayed major purchases, and nearly a quarter say they have taken on more work to make ends meet.

The economic focus is benefiting Republican candidates, according to JMI, which found that the same voters prefer Donald Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris, 47%- 42%. U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is running ahead of the former President, with 49% support to Democratic former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell’s 43%.

Republican wins at the top of the ticket don’t spell doom for the recreational marijuana proposal, which will appear on the November ballot as Amendment 3. With 64% support, the amendment is in a position to pass and outperform the controversial “Right to Hunt and Fish” proposal, which registered at 62%.

Read the full JMI poll.

🚬 — Florida isn’t waiting for the Food and Drug Administration to regulate vape products better. While smoking cigarettes is at an all-time low, vaping is on the rise. Some smokers are ditching their butts for what’s seen as a safer alternative, but questions remain about what safe vaping actually looks like. The FDA has been slow to act, but Florida is targeting unlawful sales. Read more here.

💰 — We’ve loaded you up on lobby compensation reports, with the No. 21-25 firms by earnings here and No. 16-20 here. Now we’re getting closer to the top dogs, with rankings No. 11-15. Find out who’s making bank in Tallahassee here, and follow along as we get closer to the biggest earners.

🛍️ — Sorry, Mall Rats. The 90s-era Shops at Sunset Place is finally on the fast track to getting an upgrade. Gone will be the antiquated fortress-like structure, and in its place will be a vibrant, mixed-use hub that integrates with South Miami’s existing street network and hip vibe. It’s at least in part thanks to South Miami Mayor Javier Fernandez, who made the redevelopment a central focus of his administration. Read more here.

—@MarcACaputo: Florida isn't in play right now, but the dueling Harris & Trump ad buys in West Palm show Mar-a-Lago is contested turf because of the precious real estate between Trump's ears — a sign of how much the presidential campaign revolves around his moods.

—@MahoneystheName: DeSantis said of the plans: "It was not approved by me; I never saw that." Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, said DeSantis deserves credit for reversing course. He also said: "The Governor ultimately is responsible for everything his agencies do, & he's a very hands-on Governor."

—@Leek_TJ: Thank you, Gov. DeSantis, for halting plans to develop Anastasia Island. The citizens are the true owners of our state parks. Any improvements should be viewed through their eyes. We will continue to be smart and careful stewards of these state treasures.

—@SkylerSwisher: At a DeSantis news conference, State Attorney Andrew Bain says, "I'm a 6'4, 350-pound black man. Do you believe that the Governor telling me to do something is what's gonna move me to do something?" Says he accepted Governor's appointment because he wanted to help the community.

—@DeFede: An election result from last week folks may have missed: Former Congressman David Rivera, currently under federal indictment, ran to become a Republican Committeeman and lost. Rivera was once a powerhouse in local politics, now he can't even win a Committeeman seat … Got a call this morning from David Rivera who says by finishing second, he is an official Republican Committeeman for Dade County and not just an alternate. David seemed very concerned that people not believe he was a loser and that finishing a distant second was still winning.

—@FreganMitts: Second week of the semester and I've already had students use (and own up to using) ChatGPT to write their first assignment: "briefly introduce yourself and say what you're hoping to get out of this class." They are also using it to word the *questions they ask in class*.

“Ron DeSantis pulls plug on controversial state parks plan after public, political backlash” via Alex Harris and Ana Ceballos of the Miami Herald — “They’re going back to the drawing board,” DeSantis said at a news conference Wednesday in his first remarks since the state’s plans became public last week. “I’d rather not spend any money on this. If people don’t want improvements, then we won’t do them.”

The “Great Outdoors Initiative,” announced last week by the state’s Department of Environmental Protection, was instantly met with opposition from leading elected Republicans and Floridians across the state. The proposal drew hundreds of protesters at parks across the state and garnered hundreds of thousands of signatures on petitions opposing the plan.

Most notably, it drew the ire of some of the most influential members of his own party in Tallahassee.

“This is something that was leaked. It was not approved by me, I never saw that,” DeSantis said. “A lot of that stuff was half-baked and was not ready for prime time. It was intentionally leaked to a left-wing group to try and create a narrative.”

Since taking office in 2019, DeSantis has tried to build a reputation as a Governor who has fought to conserve natural spaces. The plans were leaked last week, he said, to create a “phony narrative” against his record. “We’re not getting into the golf course business in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said. He added that if improvements are made in state parks, he would not like to see it done in “any green spaces.”

“Nothing has been approved. They’re going to go back and listen to folks,” DeSantis said.

—“Could Kamala Harris really win North Carolina — and lose Georgia?” via Nate Silver of Silver Bulletin

“Donald Trump team clashed with official at Arlington National Cemetery” via Chris Cameron, Jonathan Swan and Maggie Haberman of The New York Times — The altercation was prompted, according to Trump campaign officials, by the presence of a photographer in a section of the cemetery where American troops who were killed in recent wars are buried. The cemetery released a statement saying that federal law prohibits political campaigning or “election-related” activities within Army cemeteries, including by photographers. An official with the cemetery tried to “physically block” members of Trump’s team, Steven Cheung, a Trump campaign spokesperson, said in a statement. Cheung added that the cemetery official was “clearly suffering from a mental health episode” and that the campaign was prepared to release footage of the confrontation to support its account of the clash. The campaign did not provide that footage after several requests.

—“Team Trump attacks Arlington staffer as ‘mentally ill’ disgrace to ‘hollowed’ gravesite after fracas over photo op” via David Gilmour of Mediaite

“Harris camp trolls Trump with ad targeting Mar-a-Lago” via Marc Caputo of The Bulwark — When Harris’ campaign announced a new attack ad Tuesday, her strategists made sure to run it in every battleground state – as well as a single media market in Florida: the one that includes Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach. In this case, the ad placement itself was the message. The Harris campaign wouldn’t disclose how much it spent to run the ad in that corner of Florida. However, the AdImpact tracking firm estimates that cable alone will cost at least $50,000. What the campaign does proudly admit is that it’s waging psychological warfare on Trump. “We thought it was important for Donald to see how much voters hate his Project 2025 plans to control their lives, seek revenge on his enemies, and rule as a dictator on Day One,” said Sarafina Chitika, a Harris spokesperson. “Trump might forget, but we’ll make sure voters don’t — and they’ll hold him accountable this November.”

“‘She can go to hell!’ JD Vance drops wild attack on Harris” via Alex Griffing of Mediaite — Vance said during a campaign stop Wednesday that Harris “can go to hell” while angrily condemning her as “disgraceful.” Vance was asked about the brewing controversy surrounding the Trump campaign being involved in an altercation at Arlington National Cemetery over using campaign staff during a photo-op, which would potentially be a violation of federal law. The cemetery put out a statement about the alleged altercation between Trump’s team and the cemetery official. “Federal law prohibits political campaign or election-related activities within Army National Military Cemeteries, to include photographers, content creators or any other persons attending for purposes, or in direct support of a partisan political candidate’s campaign,” according to the statement. “Arlington National Cemetery reinforced and widely shared this law and its prohibitions with all participants.”

What Michelle Schorsch is reading — “What I heard at Swifties for Kamala” via Elaine Godfrey of The Atlantic — You might not be shocked to learn that Elizabeth Warren’s favorite Swift song is about cosmic justice. “I love ‘Karma,’” Warren said last night during a Zoom event for a Swifties for Kamala group. “And I have a thing or two to say about private equity!” The 34,000 attendees probably would have cheered, but as is typical for such a massive webinar, only the organizers had control of the microphone and camera. Warren was undaunted by the lack of response. “It is going to be a tough fight ahead,” she said, winding up. “There are only 24 hours in a day — or 144 ‘All Too Well’ 10-minute versions.” [Pause for no laughter.] “But here’s the thing, just like you’ve done every time before, we will push this boulder up the hill.”

“Byron Donalds, Neal Dunn the latest to vocally oppose abortion Amendment 4” via Eric Daughterty of Florida’s Voice — On Tuesday, two more Florida Republican Congressmen came out against the pro-abortion ballot initiative known as Amendment 4 – Donalds and Dunn. Donalds’ announcement reportedly came at a local town hall and his opposition was initially circulated online by DeSantis spokesperson Christina Pushaw. Also, on Tuesday night, Dunn posted on X why he opposes Amendment 4. A recent poll found that the amendment is on shaky grounds with voters and that respondents are more likely to oppose the amendment when they learn about some of its implications, such as allowing late-term abortion, jeopardizing the health of mothers, and more. Over the weekend, many Florida GOP Congressmen also came out against the amendment.

“DeSantis defends appointed State Attorneys as election season heats up” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis sounded the alarm about why all Floridians need to care about who holds local offices. “It’s really important that we have uniform enforcement of the law all up and down the state, but particularly up and down the I-4 corridor,” he said. Last year, the Governor removed Democrats Andrew Warren and Monique Worrell from office in the 13th and 9th Judicial Circuits, respectively, for “neglect of duty” in Warren’s case and “neglecting her duty to faithfully prosecute crime in her jurisdiction” in Worrell’s. Warren won his Democratic Primary this month with over 70% of the vote; Worrell was unopposed. With Suzy Lopez and Andrew Bain — who respectively replaced the two displaced Democrats — on hand at the presser, DeSantis noted that releasing criminals creates problems far beyond the local jurisdictions.

“Miami women to lead abortion-focused GOTV rally at Bayfront Park” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A women-led rally to energize voters around a constitutional amendment protecting abortion rights in Florida is coming to downtown Miami next month. Already, a dozen notable participants have confirmed they’ll be there. The event is called “Our Bodies Our Lives: A Rally for Reproductive Freedom.” It’s happening at the FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park on Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will speak at the rally, and Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried and Republican CNN commentator Ana Navarro will also attend. They and others will talk about abortion, reproductive rights, and how vital they believe it is for Amendment 4 to pass in November and guarantee abortion access in the Florida Constitution.

“Shock poll: Whitney Fox leads Anna Paulina Luna by almost 4 points” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — St. Pete Polls found almost 48% of likely voters plan to support Fox. In contrast, just over 44% intend to vote for Luna. That puts the incumbent well short of the 50% threshold needed to ensure election to a second term. “This poll confirms what we’ve been hearing from voters across Pinellas County – they are ready for a change,” said Fox. “Our community is tired of the extreme partisanship and divisive rhetoric that has defined Anna Paulina Luna’s time in office. People want real solutions, not her brand of shallow political theater.” The same poll found Harris leading Trump, 51% to 46% within the Pinellas County-based 13th Congressional District, and Democratic Senate candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell leading incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Scott, 49% to 46%.

“Could Florida’s 15th Congressional District race be competitive this Fall?” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — Few national political analysts believe that any of Florida’s 28 congressional seats are in serious jeopardy of flipping this Fall, but Pat Kemp, the Hillsborough County Democrat running against Republican Laurel Lee in Florida’s 15th Congressional District, says an internal poll shows she has a credible shot. District 15 consists of portions of Hillsborough, Pasco, and Polk counties and is the state’s freshest congressional district, carved out after Florida received an additional seat following the 2020 federal U.S. Census. In its first election in 2022, Lee defeated Democrat Alan Cohn by 17%. A poll showed Kemp within striking distance, trailing Lee 44%-41%, with 14% undecided. The survey found that, after voters were provided biographic information about both candidates, the race is a statistical tie, with Lee up over Kemp by just one point, 48%-47%, with 4% undecided.

“Pollster M3 Strategies pushes into Florida after correctly calling HD 72 Primary winner” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A Chicago-based polling firm is expanding into Florida and hopes the polling of an open Manatee County House race impressed consultants. M3 Strategies called the winner of a Republican Primary in House District 72 and landed about a percentage point off his final vote share. Based on a poll of early and mail-in voters, the firm predicted that Kimley-Horn shareholder Bill Conerly would win with 30% of the vote. Results show Conerly took the nomination with 31% support. “We did really well with our proof concept,” said M3 Strategies partner Matthew Podgorski. The firm decided to do a poll in the open House race about four weeks from the election, which also showed Conerly leading. But Podgorski hopes the exit poll done immediately before the Primary Day shows the predictive power of its polling.

“‘She’s the best’: Ric Bradshaw, Joseph Abruzzo back Alexcia Cox for Palm Beach State Attorney” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Both Palm Beach’s top cop and its chief public records custodian want to see Deputy Chief Assistant State Attorney Cox take over as the county’s prime prosecutor. Sheriff Bradshaw and Clerk Abruzzo are endorsing Cox for State Attorney. Both stressed how important the synergy between the Sheriff, State Attorney and Clerk offices is for public safety. “I’m proud to endorse Alexcia Cox as our next State Attorney and look forward to working with her to make sure we have a strong law and order partnership in Palm Beach County,” Bradshaw said. “She’s the best person to be our next State Attorney and work side by side with me as we protect our residents.”

“DeSantis sidesteps Randy Fine’s critique of trip to ‘antisemitic’ Ireland, rips legislator for taking ‘lobbyist’ money” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis was asked about Fine’s charge that visiting Ireland for the Florida State-Georgia Tech football game was tantamount to visiting an “antisemitic country.” In response, the Governor noted that he was not alone. “All I will say to that is I think just about every lobbyist in Tallahassee made that trip. So, is Rep. Fine going to stop taking the money from all the lobbyists like he’s been doing? I’d like to see his answer to that,” the Governor said at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Operations Center. DeSantis got applause for his takedown of Fine during Q&A, but the Brevard County legislator wasn’t having it. “I think we’ve grown used to these childish responses to legitimate criticism by Gov. DeSantis, and his petulance isn’t worthy of a response,” said Fine, the only Jewish Republican in the Legislature.

“Multiple Florida teachers unions face elections after failed recertifications” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice News — The Broward Teachers Union and United Teachers of Dade are facing elections conducted by the Public Employees Relations Commission after failing to qualify for recertification due to lack of support. A Broward County Public Schools spokesperson told Florida’s Voice the district is “working with the unions and PERC to get ready and eventually conduct the elections.” A similar election will occur in Miami-Dade County between the United Teachers of Dade and a new startup union, the Miami-Dade Education Coalition. Ballots are reportedly due back by Sept. 24. According to the law signed by DeSantis in May 2023, unions must represent at least 60% of employees to qualify for recertification automatically. This is an increase over the previous 50% threshold.

“Lawmaker refiles bill to pay $20M to son of former DCF foster parent who overdosed on his mom’s methadone” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Next year, lawmakers will again have an opportunity to right a wrong by compensating a Fort Myers boy who suffered severe brain damage after the Department of Children and Families (DCF) repeatedly ignored complaints about his drug-addicted mother. Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez has again filed legislation (SB 2) to pay $20 million to a 10-year-old referred to in the bill as C.C., who requires lifelong care due to injuries he sustained overdosing on his mother’s methadone supply. The incident occurred in September 2015 after DCF failed to properly investigate seven serious complaints filed against the mother, Anna Highland, during the three years it licensed her as a foster parent, Rodriguez’s measure said.

“Supreme Court, for now, keeps block on revamped Joe Biden student debt plan” via Adam Liptak and Abbie VanSickle of The New York Times — The Supreme Court maintained a temporary pause on a new effort by Biden to wipe out tens and perhaps hundreds of billions of dollars of student debt. The plan was part of the President’s piecemeal approach to forgiving student debt after the Supreme Court rejected a more ambitious proposal last year that would have canceled more than $400 billion in loans. Biden has instead pursued more limited measures directed at specific types of borrowers, including people on disability and public service workers, and refined existing programs. The Supreme Court’s order leaves millions of borrowers enrolled in the Biden administration’s SAVE program in limbo, which ties monthly payments to household size and earnings. The plan was upended by an appeals court decision last month.

“Matt Gaetz shoots down DeSantis-appointee Ben Sasse’s golden Gator parachute” via Liv Caputo of The Floridian — In the latest internal blow to the DeSantis administration, leading Trump ally and Florida man Rep. Gaetz has demanded that the “golden parachute” contract granted to embattled former UF President Sasse be outlawed. DeSantis appointed Sasse to the position. This is the second time this week that Rep. Gaetz has targeted a DeSantis affiliate, leading to rising rumors that the conservative Governor’s honeymoon period — in which he passed a record number of “priority bills” before his failed presidential bid — has drawn to a close.

“Orlando Proud Boy, husband of Orange deputy sheriff, pleads guilty for role in 2021 Capitol riot” via Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel — Orlando Proud Boy Arthur Jackman has pleaded guilty to his role in the 2021 attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building ahead of the certification of the 2020 Election results. Jackman, who is married to an Orange County deputy sheriff, admitted Wednesday in federal court to illegally entering the Capitol along with other members of the Proud Boys on Jan. 6, 2021, after believing false claims the election months earlier was stolen from Trump. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 6. Jackman and other members of the far-right organization had discussed the possibility of invading the Capitol as early as two days after the election. By Nov. 24, 2020, nearly two weeks after Biden won the race, he wrote in the text-messaging app Telegram, “We can fight the vermin in the streets all day, but unless something big happens, the problem is really the vermin in the FBI, CIA, Congress, the Corporations, Hollywood, our courts, Governors, schools … that’s a lot of cleaning up to do.”

“Post-DNC poll shows Trump in dead heat with Harris in Miami-Dade County” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Miami-Dade County has sided with the Democratic candidate in the past eight Presidential Elections. Still, that streak may end in November, new polling suggests. Trump is on track to deliver the best performance in Miami-Dade by a Republican presidential candidate since 1988, Miami-based Inquire LLC found. As of Sunday, pollsters found that Trump and Harris are in a statistical dead heat, with 47% support among likely voters. The remaining 6% are undecided. Should these figures hold or move more toward Trump through Election Day, it would mark the finest performance by a GOP presidential candidate in Miami-Dade since George H.W. Bush won the county with 55% of the vote.

“In Miami, a call for Caribbean and African women to rally behind Harris” via Camellia Burris of the Miami Herald — Inspired by last month’s Zoom call for Black women that raised $1.6 million for Harris, a Miami organizer hosted a virtual meeting to mobilize Caribbean and African women to back the Harris campaign. The call included several South Florida Democratic political leaders and other supporters who hope it’s just the start of an expanding campaign to boost the hopes of Harris, the first Black female presidential nominee in American history and a candidate with family roots in the Caribbean. The Vice President has garnered support among South Florida’s Caribbean community, including a car caravan traveling from Little Haiti to North Miami earlier this month.

“Daniella Levine Cava calls on Florida lawmakers to prioritize condo reforms next year” via Ana Ceballos of the Miami Herald — Miami-Dade County Mayor Levine Cava is calling on Florida lawmakers to do something about a looming condominium crisis that could see thousands of owners priced out of their homes. In a letter to the incoming Republican leaders of the Legislature, the newly re-elected Democrat said lawmakers should prioritize changes to the state’s condo laws when reconvening for the 2025 Legislative Session in March. In response, incoming House Speaker Daniel Perez, a Miami Republican, said the fixes are not as easy as some suggest. “The important question that is not being asked about this very important issue is not ‘when?’ but ‘what?’ How do we properly balance issues of economic impact with the safety of our citizens?” Perez said.

“Miramar threatens to sue if Miami-Dade builds trash incinerator nearby: ‘We will not be bullied’” via Raisa Habersham of the Miami Herald — With Miami-Dade County Commissioners soon expected to decide on where to put a new trash incinerator, the Mayor and other officials in the city of Miramar voiced grave concerns about one potential site that sits near Broward County’s border, going as far as threatening legal action. “Our message is simple: Miramar says ‘no’ to the incinerator,” Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam said. “We’re taking action, and we are consulting experts and preparing to challenge the proposal in every way necessary and possible. We will not be bullied into accepting a flawed project. We are ready for a fight and determined to win.”

“Miami school bus cameras cited 11,500 drivers in the first two weeks of school” via Clara-Sophia Daly of the Miami Herald — In the 13 days since Miami-Dade public schools started the new school year, more than 11,500 drivers have received citations thanks to the district’s new camera system that catches and fines drivers who don’t stop for school buses. At $225 a pop, that could mean about $2.5 million in citations. In July 2023, Florida authorized the installation of cameras on school buses to increase safety for students exiting and entering school buses. Although the law requiring drivers to stop for stopped buses was already in place, the addition of cameras to buses means that more drivers than ever are being cited for disobeying the law. “There have been numerous accidents nationwide where children have been struck while exiting a bus, and children have been injured; it’s a huge safety concern,” said Detective Andre Martin of the Miami-Dade Police Department.

“Homeless crisis a top issue for Fort Lauderdale’s District 1 candidates” via Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Flooding woes. A worsening homeless crisis. Vacation rentals that turn into wild and crazy party homes. These are among the issues being debated by Commission candidates in the city’s Nov. 5 election. Voters got a preview of the District 1 and 4 candidates during a forum hosted by the Fort Lauderdale Council of Civic Associations and moderated by South Florida Sun Sentinel Deputy Opinions Editor Dan Sweeney. A second forum for District 2 and mayoral candidates is planned for Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. at the L.A. Lee YMCA/Mizell Community Center, 1409 NW Sistrunk Blvd.

“$82M price tag for Stuart Brightline station worrying some city, county officials” via Keith Burbank of Treasure Coast Newspapers — City and county officials may be getting cold feet about plans for a Brightline station here. Conceived as a $60 million project, the railroad station now could cost taxpayers up to $82 million, according to financial documents obtained by TCPalm. When Brightline picked Stuart for its Treasure Coast station in February, the original financing plan was for Brightline and Martin County each to shoulder $15 million of the cost and for the city of Stuart to pay $30 million. However, the cost of borrowing, which may be necessary to build the station, was never publicly calculated and discussed. “The costs are getting way too high,” said County Commissioner-elect Blake Capps. “But I’d like to keep an open mind.”

“DeSantis reappoints Benjamin Butler, Charlie Martinez to SFWMD Governing Board” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — DeSantis is once again giving his seal of approval to two of his hand-selected members of the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) Governing Board. DeSantis is reappointing Butler and Martinez to new terms on the Board, with their appointment subject to Senate confirmation. Both Butler and Martinez joined the body in 2019 amid DeSantis’ effort to reshape the SFWMD Governing Board by forcing out several existing members. The Governor has already reappointed each once after they fulfilled the expiring terms of their respective predecessors. Martinez earned another term in 2020, with DeSantis reappointing Butler in 2021. Butler, of Lorida, is an at-large Governing Board member representing an area that includes Glades, Highlands, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, and Polk counties.

“Developers sue to block Orange County votes on rural growth restrictions” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — Developers who hope to build hundreds of homes on an Orange County cattle ranch east of the Econlockhatchee River have filed a lawsuit to stop a pair of ballot measures that could make it harder to gain approval. Lake Pickett North LLC, a partnership that owns land for which a mega-development called “Sustanee” had been proposed, wants a rural boundary charter amendment and a municipal annexation charter amendment to be declared “null and void” before voters can weigh in on Nov. 5. Lawyers with the Orlando land-use firm Theriaque & Spain contended in a lawsuit filed last week that County Commissioners did not prepare or consider a “business impact estimate” for either proposed amendment as required.

“Alleged victim seeks to force sale of homes tied to Regina Hill” via Annie Martin of the Orlando Sentinel — The 96-year-old woman whom Hill is accused of scamming is suing the now-suspended Orlando City Commissioner and a nonprofit organization she controls, asking a Judge to order the sale of two properties that tether the woman to Hill. Though a Judge ordered Hill to stay away from the elderly woman earlier this year, the woman’s name still appears on the deeds for two Orlando-area homes closely tied to Hill, including one that has become a key piece of the criminal case against her and one whose ownership status the Orlando Sentinel recently disclosed. The suits filed this week in Orange County asked a judge to order the sale of homes on Baywood Avenue and Domino Drive.

“Osceola School Board rejects putting religious chaplains in schools, at least for now” via Silas Morgan of the Orlando Sentinel — The Osceola County School Board decided not to implement Florida’s new, controversial school chaplain program, at least not immediately. The Osceola Board was the first in Central Florida and among the first in the state to consider the program, signed in the Spring by DeSantis. The voluntary program would allow students to be counseled by chaplains with permission from their parents. But it put off a decision earlier this month in part because the Satanic Temple, a group committed to the separation of church and state and opposed to Florida’s law, said Satanic chaplains would try to take part to highlight the dangers of allowing religious representatives in public schools.

“Foot Locker’s HQ relocation to St. Pete has been revived” via Pam Huff and Henry Queen of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Global retailer Foot Locker Inc. will move its headquarters to St. Petersburg in 2025 in a relocation deal that Mayor Ken Welch says will create upward of 150 jobs. Mary Dillon, president and CEO of Foot Locker, said on an earnings call Wednesday that the company already has a “meaningful executive and commercial presence” in St. Pete. Its office is at 140 Fountain Parkway in the Carillon Office Park. JLL is representing Foot Locker in its search for St. Pete real estate. “We have a large center of gravity there already,” Dillon said. “It’s a great place for us to continue to grow.”

“St. Pete Beach fires city attorney, considers development moratorium” via Henry Queen of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — The approved expansions of TradeWinds Island Resort and Sirata Beach Resort in St. Pete Beach have sparked a backlash that could lead to a citywide development pause. On Tuesday, Mayor Adrian Petrila pitched a 12-month moratorium on commercial development as the city reviewed the comprehensive plan with the help of a consultant. The moratorium does not include residential development. Earlier this year, Petrila voted no on the expansion of the TradeWinds and the Sirata resorts. Those projects are poised to provide needed updates to the area, and the development community saw the Commission’s approval as a long-sought breakthrough in a city that has opposed development for decades.

“Tampa General Hospital bolsters USF Health collaboration with $162M” via Breanne Williams of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Tampa General is making a historic $162 million investment into USF Health in 2025. The investment is roughly $100 million more than what TGH gave USF Health over five years ago. The investment “supports a shared vision” between the two groups to “increase integration, recruit best-in-class providers, and advance research initiatives while continuing to grow the region’s economy and create jobs,” USF Health said. “Through our collaborative efforts at Tampa General and USF Health, we are transforming the health care landscape,” said John Couris, president and CEO and Tampa General Hospital. “Together, we have expanded our world-class teams, launched new cutting-edge initiatives, adopted innovative technologies and disrupted old care delivery models.”

Shocking no one — “TLH airport ‘game changer’ deal with North American Aerospace Industries fails to take off” via TaMaryn Waters of the Tallahassee Democrat — Hopes for a historic deal between the city of Tallahassee and North American Aerospace Industries — a company that was slated to wield a $616 million economic impact — fizzled within months of a celebratory announcement at City Hall. The failure to launch represents another stumbling block to the airport on its way to becoming a vibrant economic engine for Florida’s capital city. Airport officials said a possible deal was scuttled in late 2022 or early 2023 when the company couldn’t secure the financing for a land lease. In a Tuesday interview, Airport Director David Pollard said North American Aerospace was not able to secure the funding it needed to move forward with a minimum land lease of 57 acres and the construction of three buildings at the airport — representing a $110 million capital investment and $30 million in new revenue at the airport.

“Preliminary Tioga expansion plan approved by Alachua County despite scenic road concerns” via Alan Festo of the Gainesville Sun — Alachua County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a preliminary development plan that could add up to 500 additional homes to a popular Jonesville neighborhood. The Town of Tioga – South Annex, also known as Tioga Gardens, calls for up to 500 units and a minimum of 35,000 square feet of retail space on about 222 acres off Southwest 143rd Street. As its name suggests, the planned development is directly south of the upscale Town of Tioga neighborhood. While Commissioners and residents had overwhelmingly positive things to say about the original development created in 1994, concerns about the latest project still linger. Much of the discussion centered around the development’s proposed entrance off a designated Alachua County Scenic Road, often referred to by locals as “Dusty Trail.”

“Old state hospital on N. Palafox listed for $2 million. Neighbors just want it gone.” via Mollye Barrows of the Pensacola News Journal — People who live and work nearby say they would love to see something, anything done to the blighted behemoth with its broken windows and overgrowth that some call an “eyesore,” which is standing in the way of progress. The four-story medical building was built in 1954 and remodeled in the 1970s, and with nearly 60,000 square feet, it was a busy, productive state hospital and health department for decades. It has been about two decades since the old clinic has provided anything other than a reminder of an architectural era gone by and occasional shelter for people who are homeless, although a chain-link fence with “No Trespassing” signs surrounds it.

“Manatee County Elections Supervisor criticized for firing staffers after losing election” via Jesse Mendoza of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Appointed Manatee County Supervisor of Elections James Satcher fired four employees after losing in the Primary, and community members are raising public concerns about his lame-duck role during the upcoming General Election. DeSantis appointed Satcher to the Supervisor of Elections seat in April over Scott Farrington, who served for 11 years as Chief of Staff under retired Supervisor of Elections Mike Bennett. Voters countered that decision in the Primary by electing Farrington with about 59% of the vote. Bennett told the Herald-Tribune he supports Farrington, and he criticized Satcher’s termination of a full-time vote-by-mail employee on Election Day along with a full-time voter services employee and two temporary election workers the day after.

“Emergency repairs underway after hole appears on bridge to Anna Maria Island, FDOT says” via Michael Moore Jr. of the Bradenton Herald — The Manatee Avenue Bridge is down to one lane for repairs after a hole appeared in the roadway, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) announced. The bridge, also known as the Anna Maria Island Bridge, was closed to eastbound traffic due to a hole in the road but is now reopened in both directions, according to the Holmes Beach Police Department. A photo posted by the agency showed a hole in the road that appeared to reveal the reinforcing bar support in the bridge. An FDOT spokesperson did not immediately respond to the Bradenton Herald’s request for comment about what caused the hole. Drivers can expect delays eastbound and westbound as emergency repairs continue, several agencies said on social media.

“Florida Fish and Wildlife to hold Sarasota County meeting over Siesta Key coyote sightings” via Christian Casale of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — It seems that the clear, pristine waters and pearly white sands of Siesta Key are irresistible to tourists, locals, and wild canines native throughout North America. Sightings of the noble coyote, also known as the American Jackal, in Florida have risen in the past few years. Sarasota County Commissioner Mark Smith said at a meeting in Venice that coyote sightings have become prevalent across Sarasota County lately, as growing development affects not only traffic. In July, the County Commission directed its staff to ask the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission what could be done about reports of coyotes on the barrier islands, specifically Siesta Key.

“Gov. Ron ‘Never Back Down’ DeSantis backs down from reviled Florida park plan” via Nate Monroe of The Florida Times-Union — DeSantis called the proposal from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection “half-baked” and said he “never saw” the plans before news about them spread like wildfire last week, igniting bipartisan backlash.

But he also acknowledged — as has been reported — that he’d been pitched by an outside nonprofit, Folds of Honor, on the possibility of adding a golf course to a state park. This idea is conspicuously similar to DEP’s now-scuttled plan, cobbled together at the request of a mysterious Folds of Honor-aligned foundation, to add three golf courses to Jonathan Dickinson State Park.

It was a bumbling and strained defense of his administration. For example, the conspiratorial bent of his explanation — that documents were leaked to a “left-wing group” he did not identify — cuts against the plain fact that DEP originally scheduled hearings this week to purportedly solicit public feedback on the toxic plans, not to mention the fact that government documents are public records by their very nature, DeSantis’ Nixonian fixation with executive confidentiality notwithstanding, and thus can’t really be leaked in any meaningful sense.

That allegation also seems to imply the plans were to remain a secret. Otherwise, what difference would it make if people were made aware of the elaborate DEP plans for which their views were supposed to be solicited before any action took place?

DeSantis’ announcement ends the immediate controversy, but it did little to shed light on the provenance of this toxic proposal. How did this get so far? At times, DeSantis became oddly passive, suggesting “people have requested” modifications at some state parks. Really? Does one only need to “request” a 350-room hotel at Anastasia Park to set DEP in motion? There is clearly more to learn here.

“Joy can push MAGA back to the periphery of American life” via David French of The New York Times — Let me begin with a confession I suspect many of us could make: I did not expect Harris to do so well, so soon in her contest with Trump. I did not expect the overflow, exuberant crowds, and I definitely did not expect to see such an immediate and effective pivot from the Biden message of “save democracy” to a Harris campaign that is so plainly emphasizing optimism and hope. I wonder if we’re on the front end of a change in national temperament that could be fatal for MAGA — if we’re leaving the era of the nasty snarl in favor of the broad smile. And it’s not just the Harris surge that’s made me wonder about this. I’m struck, for example, by the spirit of joy that surrounded the Olympics. I’d like to offer a theory. Partisans aren’t really shifting their mood, but the exhausted majority of Americans is, and right now the Harris campaign is much closer than Trump’s to capturing their desires and reflecting that mood.

“Harris’ media gambit is working” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner — Harris has not done a news conference to take questions from reporters over an extended period. There are two reasons. One, she’s not a very strong candidate, not a good extemporaneous speaker. Why showcase her weakness? And two, staying away from the traditional venue for communication and scrutiny — that is, interactions with the press — has allowed Harris’ aides to float the idea that she has changed positions and moved to the center. By using aides to float her new positions, she can put out words without putting her own face on them, leaving the impression that she has changed views without actually saying so. There is now a media consensus that Harris has moderated some of her most left-leaning positions of the past, even though Harris herself has not announced any specific change. It has all been done by anonymous aides. Does that carry the weight of a statement from the candidate herself? Of course, it doesn’t. If Harris has really changed her views rather than send up a trial balloon via a campaign aide, she should tell the voters herself.

“Trump’s evangelical supporters just lost their best excuse” via Peter Wehner of The Atlantic — Trump, who described himself as “strongly pro-choice” in the 1990s — including support for so-called partial-birth abortion — has returned to his socially liberal ways. “My administration will be great for women and their reproductive rights,” he recently declared on Truth Social. Harris couldn’t have stated it any more emphatically. Trump’s appointees to the Supreme Court indeed played an essential role in overturning Roe v. Wade. But ending Roe is not the same thing as reducing the number of abortions in America. In fact, the number of abortions has increased since the 2022 Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe. As Philip Klein wrote in National Review, “Overturning Roe was only the necessary first step of a much longer battle to protect the lives of the unborn. And on that battle, it increasingly looks like Trump is joining the other side.” From a pro-life perspective, though, it’s actually worse than that. Trump has done what no Democrat — not Bill or Hillary Clinton, not Mario Cuomo or John Kerry, not Biden or Barack Obama, not any Democrat — could have done. He has at the national level, made the Republican Party de facto pro-choice.

“Red flags in Visit Orlando audit show reform is needed” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — The amount of public money Orange County gives Visit Orlando is staggering. It’s more than $100 million a year — as much or more than Visit Florida usually gets to promote the entire state. Some years, Orange County has given nearly twice as much to Visit Orlando as it provides to Lynx, this region’s sadly underfunded bus system. As a result, low-wage tourism workers face two- and three-hour commutes while Disney and Universal keep getting bigger subsidies for their advertising budgets. I’ve long questioned these spending priorities, especially since tourism interests invest hardly any of their own cash in this allegedly public-private partnership. Now Orange County’s top financial watchdog has questions as well.

“Florida’s first team to win Little League World Series is going to Disney World” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — What happens after you win a championship? You go to Disney World! This week, Seminole County’s Lake Mary baseball team is getting a Magic Kingdom parade. The Lake Mary All-Stars beat Chinese Taipei 2-1, becoming the first Florida Little League team to win the World Series out of 24 teams that reached the series over the years. The Disney parade down Main Street, U.S.A., starts at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. Sports and Disney have a long-standing and iconic association. After he won the Super Bowl last year, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes uttered the catchphrase: “I’m going to Disneyland!”

What Chris Dudley is reading — “How the U.S. Open became NYC’s premiere place to be seen — and it has nothing to do with tennis” via Steven Vago and Chris Nesi of the New York Post — This isn’t your grandpa’s U.S. Open. The annual tennis tournament is more popular than ever — and has become a hot ticket for celebrities, influencers and brands looking to see and be seen. “It’s sort of this socialite, luxury event that’s hard to get into, and there’s nothing cooler than an influencer being somewhere no one else can get into,” Meg Stagaard, vice president at New York-based PR firm 42West, told The Post. For the next two weeks, the mass of visitors flocking to the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens will never be far from an Instagram-ready display, a celebrity sighting or a trendy cocktail. Rumor has it some tennis will also be played.

