August 29, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Donald Trump says he’ll vote ‘yes’ on Amendment 4 to overturn Florida ban on abortion after 6 weeks
Former President Donald Trump rejects calls for "New American Revolution."

Drew DixonAugust 29, 20244min1

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 8.29.24 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

HeadlinesInfluence

Lobbying compensation: Top 10 ups the ante with $1.5M-plus reports

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell kicks off 75-stop tour highlighting times Rick Scott pleaded the fifth

Trump
Trump says 6 weeks is too limited and restrictive for women who become pregnant.

Former President Donald Trump says he’ll vote in favor of Florida’s abortion referendum that will appear on the ballot throughout the state for the Nov. 5 election.

NBC News reporter Dasha Burns on her X feed highlighted video of Trump telling her that he would vote to support the ballot initiative. He said, according to Burns, that he thinks Florida’s ban on abortion after six weeks is too restrictive.

“I think the six-week is too short, there has to be more time,” Trump said.

Florida’s ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy went into effect in May. The statewide referendum, called Amendment 4, would alter the state’s constitution to protect abortion until viability, in effect negating the six-week limitation on abortions that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed.

Trump, the Republican nominee for President, has previously said he thought the abortion issue should be decided by states and supported the U.S. Supreme Court’s 6-3 vote in 2022 to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion in America.

Trump had been noncommittal on abortion bans earlier this month.

“Uh, I’m going to announce that. I’m going to actually have a press conference on that at some point in the near future, so I don’t want to tell you now,” Trump said at Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8. “I think the abortion issue has been taken down many notches. I don’t think it’s a big factor anymore really.”

In the NBC interview Thursday, Trump went further beyond just the abortion issue to say he’d support access to in-vitro fertilization (IVF) and announced he supports government funding of the procedure for couples trying to conceive and he acknowledged insurance companies should cover the cost.

“We are going to be, under the Trump administration, we are going to be paying for that treatment,” Trump said in the NBC interview. “We’re going to be mandating that the insurance company pay.”

The Republican nominee has been a critic of far-right attempts to limit access to IVF since the Alabama Supreme Court ruled earlier this year the embryos considered for IVF procedures have actual personhood status and have protections as such under the law.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLast Call for 8.29.24 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

One comment

  • Michael K

    August 29, 2024 at 6:15 pm

    Who can believe anything this pathological liar says.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories